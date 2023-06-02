High Rise welcomes adults with learning disabilities to use multi-sensory rooms

High Rise in Lisburn has recently welcomed a number of adults with learning disabilities from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust to use the centre’s sensory rooms.

The visits, which were facilitated by the Adult Learning Disability Services team within the health trust, have helped the service users to identify what types of sensory equipment are beneficial to them in addressing challenging behaviours.

Ciara McGill, Advanced Practitioner Occupational Therapist at the Southern Trust said: “It can be really difficult to find suitable places to bring adults with learning disabilities and in particular to access multi-sensory rooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The team at High Rise were so accommodating in arranging these sessions and welcoming to our service users when they visited. It’s clear that High Rise has a strong commitment to inclusivity for all guests, from which we have certainly benefited.”

Marie Marin, Chief Executive, Employers For Childcare and Ciara McGill, Advanced Practitioner Occupational Therapist, Southern Health and Social Care Trust

On behalf of High Rise, Marie Marin, Chief Executive of Employers For Childcare, the charity which operates the centre said: “It was really fantastic to see the rooms being used to support adults with a learning disability as we know from feedback that there can be a real lack of services in the community that suit their needs.

"High Rise was designed to be inclusive and accessible to everyone, and as well as the Sensory Rooms we have a Changing Places facility that can be used to support adults to go to the toilet or to be changed with dignity.”