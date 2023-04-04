Highly respected Director of Nursing leaves a legacy of compassionate care

“Nicki Patterson is an inspirational role model for every Nurse in Northern Ireland,” said the Chief Executive of the South Eastern Trust, Roisin Coulter, as the Executive Director of Nursing, Primary Care and Older People and Deputy Chief Executive Nicki Patterson retired from the South Eastern HSC Trust after a distinguished nursing career, spanning four decades.

Nicki trained as a nurse in the 1980s, taking up a Staff Nurse post in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast in 1987. Since then she has worked clinically as a Staff Nurse and Ward Sister. She was appointed as Assistant Director of Nursing in the Mater Hospital Trust in 2001 and in 2003, Nicki moved to the Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety as a Nursing Officer.

In 2009, prior to major health service restructuring in Northern Ireland, Nicki took up the role of Director of Nursing before being appointed as Nursing Co-Director in the Belfast Trust. Nicki was appointed to the role of Director of Nursing, Primary Care and Older People in 2013 and during her time in post, she has played a vital role in shaping Nursing, Primary Care, Older People and Allied Health services across the South Eastern HSC Trust.

Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter said: “Nicki has devoted her entire career to nursing. She is passionate about providing the highest quality of care for patients. It has been my privilege to work alongside such a respected and compassionate colleague.”

Nicki with her partner Colin, son Adam and his partner Veronica

David Robinson, who has been appointed as the Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery and Director of Allied Health Professionals and User Experience added, “I know I have huge shoes to fill. Nicki’s contribution to nursing over the years has been outstanding and she will be deeply missed.”

As the Trust bade Nicki a very fond fare well, she said: “As I retire after a career spanning four decades I have much to reflect on. So much has changed since I walked through the doors of the Royal Victoria Hospital in the 1980s as an 18yearr old student nurse. But what mattered to me then and what was important as I started my journey, still matters to me now and is just as important as I end it. Caring for people: be they patients, their families or staff; treating them with respect.”