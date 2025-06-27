Hillhall Home hosts heart-warming coffee morning to mark Learning Disability Week

The South Eastern Trust’s Hillhall Home Short Breaks facility in Lisburn welcomed families, carers and staff to a special coffee morning to celebrate Learning Disability Week, providing a well-deserved opportunity for everyone to reconnect and catch up in a relaxed and friendly setting.

The event brought together families and care teams in a show of appreciation, recognising the invaluable support that the Hillhall Home Short Breaks provides to adults with a Learning Disability and their loved ones.

Hillhall Home Short Breaks offers essential respite care to adults with a Learning Disability living in the South Eastern Trust area. The service is a vital lifeline to many families and carers, giving them time to recharge.

Feedback from those attending the coffee morning highlighted the deep appreciation for the service.

Hillhall Home Short Breaks staff at the coffee morning - Left to right: Andrea Corbett (Senior Support Worker), Lynette Marshall (Manager), Clare McStay (Assistant Director, Disability Services), Margarete Doyle (Governance Lead), Alan Murphy (Support Worker), Claire Crawford (Operations Manager Regulated Services), Diana McIntyre Patel (Senior Manager 24/7 Services). Pic credit: SEHSCT

One carer commented: “We would be lost without the respite we receive from Hillhall. The staff are always welcoming and friendly.”

Another added: “My son loves his holidays to Hillhall, he would rather go there than go to Mexico!”

A third carer shared: “Getting to meet the staff team makes me feel reassured when I leave my daughter for a stay.”

Families and carers at the Hillhall Short Breaks coffee morning. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Manager of Hillhall Home Short Breaks, Lynette Marshall was thrilled to host the event.

She said: “We were very excited to open our doors and celebrate our service users, their families and the care teams during Learning Disability Week.

“It is so important to recognise the strength of these relationships and the value of the support network we have built together.”