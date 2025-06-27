Hillhall Home hosts heart-warming coffee morning to mark Learning Disability Week
The event brought together families and care teams in a show of appreciation, recognising the invaluable support that the Hillhall Home Short Breaks provides to adults with a Learning Disability and their loved ones.
Hillhall Home Short Breaks offers essential respite care to adults with a Learning Disability living in the South Eastern Trust area. The service is a vital lifeline to many families and carers, giving them time to recharge.
Feedback from those attending the coffee morning highlighted the deep appreciation for the service.
One carer commented: “We would be lost without the respite we receive from Hillhall. The staff are always welcoming and friendly.”
Another added: “My son loves his holidays to Hillhall, he would rather go there than go to Mexico!”
A third carer shared: “Getting to meet the staff team makes me feel reassured when I leave my daughter for a stay.”
Manager of Hillhall Home Short Breaks, Lynette Marshall was thrilled to host the event.
She said: “We were very excited to open our doors and celebrate our service users, their families and the care teams during Learning Disability Week.
“It is so important to recognise the strength of these relationships and the value of the support network we have built together.”