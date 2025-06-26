Bereaved parents have nothing but praise for midwife who helped them through a devastating time
Now retired, Janine was awarded the Elaine Thorp Award for Bereavement Care at the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity event.
Janine was nominated for the accolade by bereaved parents Victoria Johnston and her partner Thomas following the loss of their daughter Alexa.
In 2021, Alexa was diagnosed during pregnancy with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH), a condition where the baby’s diaphragm does not form as it should. At the time Janine was the family’s Health Visitor and ensured they had the best possible services and contingency of care.
In their nomination, Victoria described Janine as “a fairy godmother.”
Victoria said: “She never judged me even when I felt insane from grief.
"She made sure I was always supported by professionals I know.
"Janine made me feel so supported and cared for at a time when my world was crumbling. Janine helped me for years to rebuild my life after losing my daughter.”
Thomas added how much Janine made him feel supported and seen as a bereaved parent.
“Janine realised that men grieve too, she would always make me and my grief feel seen,” he said.
“When she called, it felt like a friendly relative would come and brighten the day in even the worst of times.
"How could we ever thank someone for such outstanding dedication, support and love?”
Janine supported Victoria and Thomas and used her knowledge to recommend counselling services, connected them to Sands and a dad’s walking group for Thomas.
To this day, Janine poignantly remembers Alexa’s birthday and sends a message to the family.
Janine supported Victoria and Thomas through pregnancy with their first child, the pregnancy and loss of their second child and then through two subsequent pregnancies, which led to the couple having two healthy baby boys.
Victoria added: “Janine acknowledges me as a mother of four instead of the three most people see.”
Janine said she was, “honoured” to have received the award.
She continued: “Especially as it comes from parents. I was there to support this lovely family during my time as Infant Mental Health Co-ordinator in the South Eastern Trust and I am really honoured.”
Chief Executive Officer of SANDS, Clea Harmer stated: “All the Elaine Thorp Award for Bereavement Care nominations were submitted by bereaved parents and family members, giving them an important opportunity to thank the health care professionals who cared for them and their babies.
"I hope this Award will shine a light on the difference that so many health care workers are making for bereaved parents everyday.
“Janine truly stood out through her dedication to helping all those parents she cares for begin to rebuild their lives, and ensuring their baby’s memory is at the heart of everything she does. "Good care can’t take away the pain of the death of a baby but can help parents through this devastating time.”