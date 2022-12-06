When Hillsborough man and keen runner Steven Morgan turned 50 this year, his friends suggested he take up a unique challenge – to run 50 Slieve Donard runs in one year.

"This wee adventure started January 1,” Steven tells the Ulster Star.

“I’m a member of BARF (Belfast Association of Rock Climbers & Fell Runners) and have been fell running for about 15 years now.

"I turned 50 this year and one of my good friends suggested I should do something for my 50th birthday.

“So running 50 Slieve Donard runs seemed like a good challenge!”

Impressively, Steven achieved this mammoth task an incredible two weeks before his milestone birthday in August.

“I had a good crowd of friends came out to support me along this journey and on my fiftieth,” Steven explains.

Following his success, once this challenge was completed, a good friend suggested Steven should keep going as nobody has run 100 Slieve Donard runs in a calendar year.

"Of course I said yes,” reveals Steven, who started the journey in September and hopes to complete his 100th and final run of the year on December 17, having just completed his 96th run on Monday evening after work.

“A lot of pushing and hard work and going out in interesting conditions has made this challenge doable,” says Steven, who has also been in touch with the Guinness World Book of Records.

“I couldn’t do this amazing challenge without good friends coming along on this journey.

“I’ve worked out I have actually only ran it seven times on my own. The best part of this journey has been the friends who have come along with me!

"I have a very strong faith and have been very blessed to have great friends who have encouraged me along this challenge. The chats have been so amazing and friends have been very open with their life.

“I really didn’t want to put friends under pressure with a JustGiving page because it’s coming up to Christmas and due to the current cost of living crisis. But after speaking with a few friends and my father who had a stroke a few years ago, I decided to go for it in the hopes of raising something towards a very worthy cause.

“I’ve been very blessed to have a loving family and really good friends around me.”

Steven, who has over the last two years has also completed two 24 hour challenges in the Mournes, has so far raised £1,467 – making 146% of his original target for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

Steven’s passion for the mountains stems from fond childhood memories with his father, who sadly suffered a stroke five years ago.

“My dad took us into the mountains back when I was five, and when I call round I love showing him my pictures of the mountains,” Steven explains. “It is always good to see a wee smile on his face!”

Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke is leading the fight against chest, heart and stroke illnesses in Northern Ireland, with the charity providing support for people affected, as well as working to prevent these illnesses by delivering health checks and health promotion programmes, funding research and campaigning for improved care, treatment and awareness.