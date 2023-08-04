Register
How a Garvagh man's small plant sale has blossomed into a huge cancer charity fundraiser

A small fundraising plant sale 25 years ago has blossomed into an incredible cancer charity boost thanks to one Garvagh man.
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST

Andrew McClarty started fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support 25 years ago and his most recent summer flower sale has raised an incredible £10,055 for the charity.

What began as a small plant sale has grown to become an annual summer event attended by people from all over Northern Ireland.

Andrew also holds an annual Christmas sale and, through the years, his incredible activities have raised over £175,000 to support Macmillan Cancer Support’s work for people living with cancer in Northern Ireland.

Macmillan Cancer Support provides services for people living with cancer at every stage of their cancer experience. They provide emotional, practical, physical, and financial support. They are 98% funded by voluntary donations, so fundraising is essential to make sure they can deliver the vital support people living with cancer need.

