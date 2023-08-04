A small fundraising plant sale 25 years ago has blossomed into an incredible cancer charity boost thanks to one Garvagh man.

Andrew McClarty started fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support 25 years ago and his most recent summer flower sale has raised an incredible £10,055 for the charity.

What began as a small plant sale has grown to become an annual summer event attended by people from all over Northern Ireland.

Andrew also holds an annual Christmas sale and, through the years, his incredible activities have raised over £175,000 to support Macmillan Cancer Support’s work for people living with cancer in Northern Ireland.