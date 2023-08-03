A stunning new art installation is lighting the way at the Housing Executive’s office in Coleraine town centre.

Illuminate, a striking, burning candle image by artist Friz, has been installed on the gable wall of the Abbey Street office, as part of the Coleraine Revitalise project, funded by the Department for Communities and delivered by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Housing Executive Chair, Nicole Lappin, congratulated those involved, saying: “Every day, we allocate houses to local families, giving hope to those intent on transforming them into homes. Everyone who comes through our doors will see this inspirational piece of public art and I want to congratulate artist Friz and all those behind Coleraine Revitalise – it’s a fantastic initiative.”

Consultant and Curator of Coleraine Revitalise, Michelle McGarvey thanked the Housing Executive for their input: “I’d like to thank Mark Alexander from the Housing Executive for going that extra mile to help bring Illuminate to life. The building on Abbey Street was the perfect location for Friz to install such a positive, hopeful image - a candle - universally recognised as a beacon of hope.”

Housing Executive Chair Nicole Lappin (second from right) attended the official unveiling of Illuminate by artist Friz on the gable wall of the organisation’s Abbey Street office. With her are (L-R); Causeway Area Manager Mark Alexander, Assistant Causeway Area Manager Noeleen Connolly, Council Officer: Prosperity & Place (Town & Village Management) Shaun Kennedy, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Steven Callaghan, Consultant and Curator of Coleraine Revitalise Michelle McGarvey, and Department for Communities Officer Rhonda Williamson. Credit MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Project Regeneration Officer, Jan O’Neill said: “We believe high quality, creative art can make a positive contribution to the vibrancy and vitality of town centres. The burning candle installation is indicative of the essential work that the Housing Executive in Coleraine does for so many people during very difficult periods in their life.”

Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager Mark Alexander said: “I am delighted we were able to help with the creation of this vibrant piece of public art. Our Coleraine office is a welcoming hub at the heart of the community where we often provide customers with light at the end of the tunnel during difficult times in their lives as they search for a home of their own.”

Department for Communities Officer Rhonda Williamson said: “The Department for Communities is committed to enhancing villages, towns and cities across Northern Ireland in a range of ways. This work is a visually powerful yet poignant example of art’s ability to make us stop and think. It also points to Coleraine’s fascinating history.

Housing Executive Chair Nicole Lappin is joined by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Steven Callaghan to admire the striking artwork on the gable wall of the Housing Executive’s Coleraine Office. Credit MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

“In addition, 60 other businesses in Coleraine have benefitted from the wider Coleraine Revitalise Scheme to enhance their shop frontages, including replacement signage, windows and repainting the exteriors. We acknowledge the effort of all those involved, both the artists and the organisations. In particular, we applaud those whose creativity has transformed this particular corner of Coleraine.”

