ICU donation brings comfort to families at the Ulster Hospital

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Families visiting their loved ones in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Ulster Hospital will benefit from comfort and support, thanks to a generous donation recently made to the Unit.

Sylvia Ward and her daughter Andrea, along with granddaughter Lorna Ross donated £550 in memory of Sylvia’s husband, Andrew.

The money was raised through a raffle with Sylvia’s line dancing group.

The funds donated will go towards supporting families in the Ulster Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Sylvia Ward, daughter Andrea and granddaughter Lorna Ross together with Ulster Hospital Ward Manager Pamela Gordon. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
Sylvia Ward, daughter Andrea and granddaughter Lorna Ross together with Ulster Hospital Ward Manager Pamela Gordon. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Andrew’s granddaughter, Lorna thanked everyone who supported the family and donated to the fundraising effort.

She said: “The funds were raised through my Nanny’s line dancing group, Inch Line Dancers, to help provide some comfort to families while their loved one is in ICU.

"The dancers wanted to do something in my granddad, Andy’s memory.

“We want to say thank you to all who contributed to the raffle and we were delighted with the amount raised.”

