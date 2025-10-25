ICU donation brings comfort to families at the Ulster Hospital
Sylvia Ward and her daughter Andrea, along with granddaughter Lorna Ross donated £550 in memory of Sylvia’s husband, Andrew.
The money was raised through a raffle with Sylvia’s line dancing group.
The funds donated will go towards supporting families in the Ulster Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.
Andrew’s granddaughter, Lorna thanked everyone who supported the family and donated to the fundraising effort.
She said: “The funds were raised through my Nanny’s line dancing group, Inch Line Dancers, to help provide some comfort to families while their loved one is in ICU.
"The dancers wanted to do something in my granddad, Andy’s memory.
“We want to say thank you to all who contributed to the raffle and we were delighted with the amount raised.”