Innovative cancer hub reduces emergency department visits for oncology and haematology patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

new Triage Unit in the Ulster Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Unit has proven to be a huge success with patients.

The innovative acute oncology hub is a significant step forward in the care of Oncology and Haematology patients, designed to improve accessibility to cancer services and help prevent cancer patients who are very unwell from attending the Emergency Department.

It is specifically tailored to meet the complex needs of oncology and haematology patients who often require urgent medical attention due to complications arising from their treatments or from cancer itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By offering a holistic, focused and highly responsive service, the Triage Unit aims to deliver a higher standard of patient care ensuring they have access to specialised and timely care in a dedicated environment.

Claire Black Lead Nurse, Dr David Alderdice Clinical Director Cancer Services and Angela Berry Ward Manager. Pic credit: SEHSCT

The Triage Unit is open each day from 8am – 6pm and is staffed by a team of experienced oncology healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses and support staff, who are dedicated to providing comprehensive care tailored to the individual needs of each patient.

A direct helpline is available to cancer patients to access where they can ring and speak to a nurse who will assess them over the phone and offer advice or where necessary, arrange for them to come up to the Triage Unit for further treatment and admission, without the need to attend the Emergency Department.

However in some circumstances where patients are very unwell or have an acute medical problem, they may still need to attend the Emergency Department for appropriate treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praising the unit, Bangor patient, Kate Burns who has used the Triage Unit on several occasions said: “As a cancer patient, I try to remain positive, I am very nervous being in an Emergency Department environment with so many illnesses and infections, so it is wonderful to have direct access to the Triage Unit where I am less anxious.

Dr Catherine McCarroll, (Senior House Officer), Dr Sara Louise Smyth (Senior House Officer) and Dr Vinondh Perumal (Specialty Doctor, Haematology). Pic credit: SEHSCT

“It has totally made a difference. The staff are incredible and so dedicated. When you come in they make you feel so at ease. I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for me, there are just no words.”

Explaining the benefits of the Triage Unit, Clinical Director for Cancer Services, Dr David Alderdice stated: “Patients can be seen in the unit by a team of staff who they are already familiar with and they can arrange a treatment pathway.

"Cancer patients are immunocompromised, so there are risks in attending other units, especially the Emergency Department which is incredibly busy with patients at risk of infection. We want to be able to keep our patients safe and the Triage Unit helps to do just that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead Nurse, Claire Black added: “Within the unit, we provide a holistic wrap-around service for our patients. They know the environment and the staff that they are coming to and they can often feel very vulnerable. The unit really helps alleviate these anxieties where they do not have to sit in a busy waiting room.