Innovative ‘heart failure at home’ service empowers cardiac patients

Over 40 patients from Lagan Valley Hospital are taking control of their heart health by using the innovative ‘Heart Failure@Home Service’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introduced in October 2024 the ‘Feebris’ virtual care technology system means heart failure patients can monitor, track and record their own blood pressure, oxygen levels and weight with a bespoke kit, containing mobile phone, blood pressure cuff, oxygen saturation probe and a set of scales.

Lagan Valley Cardiology Specialty Doctor Andrew Kerr explained that 42 patients are currently enrolled in the Heart Failure@Home,’Feebris’ Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We began the rollout of our Feebris service back in October for our heart failure patients, which is a really prevalent condition,” he explained.

ardiac Nurse Specialist Andrea Corbett, Lagan Valley Cardiology Specialty Doctor Andrew Kerr, Heart Failure Clinical Nurse Specialist Grainne Toal, Cardiac Rehabilitation Nurse Specialist Luna Cousins and Nursing Assistant Holly Lyons with the Feebris ‘Heart Failure@Home Service’ kit. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"With the number of patients requiring hospitalisation, we wanted to provide patients with the technology and equipment that allows them to monitor their condition at home and to make changes to the management of that condition should the data indicate,

“We get twice weekly reports from the patient allowing us to see how their recording of their data is going and if they have any symptoms this allows us to make any necessary changes.

"Ultimately, through the data, this enables prevention of the patient coming into hospital as well as that level of reassurance for them that we are monitoring their condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew described how the Feebris service has allowed the patient to take “ownership” of their condition.

“Feebris has provided a lot of empowerment for the patient<” he continued. “They are much more in control.

"At the Cardiac Unit we are reassured that the patient is receiving the right treatment which can be changed, as required, because of the data we receive.

“It is a really exciting time for the Cardiac team and for our patients in Lagan Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are using a new technology to allow us to manage a chronic condition – which is increasing in numbers across the UK and here in the local Lisburn area.”

Cardiac Nurse Specialist Andrea Corbett added: “We have been given 60 ‘kits’ for this pilot scheme and it really is for the patient to take ownership of their own condition and journey within heart failure.”