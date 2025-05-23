Trust thanks foster carers for opening up their hearts and homes to children
A Social Worker in the Trust, David Trimble and his wife Angela, who have been fostering for the past 20 years, were delighted to join in the celebrations.
David explained how the family are currently fostering a one year old baby and continue to support a young person who is approaching his 20th birthday and has been a part of the Trimble family since he was three days old.
“We believe that every child deserves to feel safe and loved,” said David. “As a foster carer, that is something you can give a child who may not have experienced this before.
"Every child who comes through your door brings their own story, their own challenges and their own incredible potential.
"What they need more than anything is someone who believes in them, to offer stability, kindness and patience. You don’t need to be perfect – just present, compassionate and willing to listen.
“If you’ve ever thought about fostering, take the next step. You will definitely make a difference in a child’s life which you and they will always remember.”
Head of Service, Fostering and Adoption in the South Eastern Trust, Nuala Hanna added: “Foster Care Fortnight is an opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to our dedicated Foster Carers.
"We put the fun day on as a small way to say a big thank you to our amazing foster carers for the love, patience, and unwavering support they give every day.”