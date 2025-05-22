Ulster Hospital doctor wins first prize in prestigious international competition

The Ulster Hospital’s Dr Peter Todd has clinched first prize as part of a global contest for his presentation, highlighting the care provided to renal patients at the Unit.

Chief Registrar Dr Todd was awarded the top honour at the ‘Young Talents in Internal Medicine’ world contest held in Poland.

An amazing 120 participants took part from over 50 countries each of whom were selected by their national colleges or universities to represent them.

Dr Todd explained how he was sponsored by the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh to present his case, on behalf of the Ulster Hospital.

Dr Peter Todd was awarded top honour at the ‘Young Talents in Internal Medicine’ world contest held in Poland. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“It was great to get the opportunity to share the learning insights from our case in the Ulster Hospital, with our colleagues from all over the world, and to be awarded First Prize has been a real honour,” said Dr Todd.

“I’m very proud to win the award, particularly acknowledging the quality of other presentations in the contest.

“The contest has shown me how important it is to communicate our learning experience with the wider healthcare community internationally. They genuinely want to learn from them too.”

Dr Todd’s winning case report focused on the dangers of ‘over the counter’ medications, incorrect dosages and how they can affect and damage the kidney function.

“The case highlighted how important it is for us as healthcare professionals to be aware of patients’ non-prescription medication use,” continued Dr Todd.

“It also demonstrated that over the counter medications, even vitamins and minerals, can be dangerous if taken at doses above the recommended amounts.

“Winning the contest has encouraged me to seek further opportunities to engage with the academic side of medicine.

"I hope it will inspire some of my younger colleagues in Northern Ireland to try their hand on the international stage too.”

Ulster Hospital Consultant Dr Roland McKane said: “We are absolutely delighted that Dr Peter Todd, our Chief Registrar at the Ulster Hospital, has won first prize at the Young Talents Case Report World Contest.

“Peter’s case report focused on the care provided to renal patients at the Ulster Hospital.

"It was already impressive for Peter to be selected by The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh as their representative but to take first place in this competition out of 120 international entrants is a fantastic achievement.”