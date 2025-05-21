Skin cancer survivor urges people to stay safe in the sun

As we continue to enjoy the good weather, Noleen Kennedy has praised the South Eastern Trust’s Skin Cancer team, following a diagnosis of superficial spreading melanoma in December 2021.

Noleen was referred to the Ulster Hospital for a biopsy after she had noticed a mole on the left side of her body change shape and size.

The mole was excised in March 2022 and Noleen has had subsequent biopsies and excisions for moles, as well as in-depth ‘mole mapping’ procedures carried out.

As part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Noleen has shared her story to stress how to take measures to stay safe in the sun and to contact your GP should changes to moles arise.

Skin Cancer Consultant Nurse at the Ulster Hospital Sheena Stothers, Noleen Kennedy and Ulster Hospital Sister Cherie Taylor. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Noleen shared how previously she would have intermittently used sunbeds but since her diagnosis now takes every precaution to stay safe in the sun.

“I’ve had a number of moles excised up until February of this year and I’m definitely on the road to recovery,” said Noleen.

“I have been monitored really closely at the Ulster and its staff have really put me at ease. Nothing is too much trouble to the Nurses. Skin Cancer Consultant Nurse Sheena Stothers and her team have been a fantastic support.

"When I was diagnosed it was very, very scary but the ongoing support I received right from that point up until now has been fantastic.”

Noleen explained how she had been undergoing three monthly intervals of mole mapping sessions, however, following her last appointment in April, she will now be seen on a year on year basis.

“From someone who used very low protection to now using very high, my message is to enjoy the sun – but protect yourself.

"If you have any concerns about your skin then reach out to your GP. I am now very conscious of not sitting in the sun and I do not put my face in it, I wear my hat and sunglasses for protection.

“My advice to anyone who has noticed changes is to follow your instincts, the help and support are in place.”

The Skin Cancer Consultant Nurse at the Ulster Hospital Sheena Stothers detailed how, in Northern Ireland, the number of cases of malignant melanoma is continuing to increase, with the latest figures showing over 400 people are diagnosed with melanoma in Northern Ireland every year.

Sheena stressed: “Five sunburns in your life time can double your risk of getting skin cancer so that is why the sun protection message is so, so important, as we continue to experience this hot spell.

“We are experiencing warm temperatures so it is important to apply sunscreen and continue to reapply. One application is not giving a person enough protection, especially if they are working outdoors are out in the sun.

“If you do notice any change with your skin, a new mole or lesion or see any changes with existing moles in terms of size, shape, colour or continuing to change please do go and see your GP and please get it checked out."