Rachel aims to become first woman with type 1 diabetes to climb Antarctic peak

A former South Eastern Trust patient, who made history as the first child in Northern Ireland to receive an insulin pump at the Ulster Hospital in 2001 is preparing to break new ground once again - this time on the icy slopes of Antarctica.

Dr Rachel Smith, who was treated under the care of Dr Colin Gaston at the Ulster Hospital, is aiming to become the first woman with Type 1 Diabetes to summit Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica.

Rachel credits the South Eastern Health Trust and the care she received at the Ulster Hospital, as a catalyst for her determined and adventurous approach to life.

Rachel is no stranger to pushing boundaries and is determined to show what is possible while living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Rachel Smith, who is aiming to be the first woman with type 1 diabetes to climb Antarctica's highest peak, pictured on one of her previous expeditions. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I want to be the first female living with Type 1 Diabetes to climb the highest mountain in Antarctica.

"You need challenges to find your limits and you need limits to find yourself.

"There is a version of you that exists at the end of extreme effort and the thought of meeting that person on the other side of this challenge excites me.”

Over the years, Rachel has trekked and mountaineered in Nepal, South America, Africa, Europe and Australia, gaining vital experience managing Diabetes at high altitude. This upcoming two week expedition to the icy wilderness of Antarctica is her most ambitious yet.

Through her journey, Rachel is raising vital funds for Breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes, a charity supporting research into life-changing diabetes treatments. She hopes her incredible story will inspire others living with Type 1 Diabetes to take on challenges and push boundaries.

Rachel reflected, “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support I received as a child from Dr Gaston and the diabetes team at the Ulster Hospital. They empowered me to believe anything was possible.”

Dr Colin Gaston shared his pride, saying, “As soon as I saw the photo of Rachel, all the memories came flooding back. I wish her all the best in her latest adventure. She continues to live life to the full and inspire us all.”