Register
BREAKING

Innovative new foetal heart monitoring system launched at Ulster Hospital

The South Eastern Trust’s maternity team had recent cause for celebration with the launch of its new patient safety cardiotocography (CTG) system ‘Centrale’.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Interim Lead Midwife at the Ulster Hospital Sarah McKevitt explained how the system will allow for remote viewing of the baby’s heartbeat patterns on a centralised monitor.

“While the system will never replace the role of the midwife in providing direct care for mother’s in labour, this system will enable senior midwives and obstetricians to review the cardiotocography (CTG) recordings without disturbing the one-to-one care that a mother receives in the labour ward.

Read More
Lisburn people are being encouraged to ‘clear out’ this January for a heart-warm...
ICT Project Manager Joanne Beattie, Health Care Assistant Karen Gibson, Interim Lead Midwife Sarah McKevitt and Foetal Well Being Co-ordinator Jo Quinn. Pic credit: SEHSCTICT Project Manager Joanne Beattie, Health Care Assistant Karen Gibson, Interim Lead Midwife Sarah McKevitt and Foetal Well Being Co-ordinator Jo Quinn. Pic credit: SEHSCT
ICT Project Manager Joanne Beattie, Health Care Assistant Karen Gibson, Interim Lead Midwife Sarah McKevitt and Foetal Well Being Co-ordinator Jo Quinn. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Most Popular

“This has the benefit to provide reassurance and support to the midwife who is providing the care or ensuring that concerns are recognised and acted upon quickly.”

Sarah McKevitt added: “It will also provide an effective tool to enhance patient safety and for learning as this information can be easily retrieved for audit and teaching purposes,”