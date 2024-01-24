Innovative new foetal heart monitoring system launched at Ulster Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Interim Lead Midwife at the Ulster Hospital Sarah McKevitt explained how the system will allow for remote viewing of the baby’s heartbeat patterns on a centralised monitor.

“While the system will never replace the role of the midwife in providing direct care for mother’s in labour, this system will enable senior midwives and obstetricians to review the cardiotocography (CTG) recordings without disturbing the one-to-one care that a mother receives in the labour ward.

ICT Project Manager Joanne Beattie, Health Care Assistant Karen Gibson, Interim Lead Midwife Sarah McKevitt and Foetal Well Being Co-ordinator Jo Quinn. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“This has the benefit to provide reassurance and support to the midwife who is providing the care or ensuring that concerns are recognised and acted upon quickly.”