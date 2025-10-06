Inspiring line-up of speakers to take part in World Menopause Day event at Cookstown

On World Menopause Day - Saturday October 18 from 1-5pm at The Royal Hotel, Cookstown, Menopause NI will host Take Time to Pause in Menopause - an afternoon with a fabulous line up of speakers with an afternoon tea to finish the day.

Siobhan Kearney, founder of Menopause NI said, “Thousands of women are navigating menopause without the information, support, or understanding they need. Even though symptoms such as hot flushes, brain fog, anxiety, joint pain, and sleep disruption can have a profound impact on daily life, many still feel they must “just get on with it” in silence. Our event is designed to give women a safe and supportive space to come together, learn from experts, and find practical solutions that make a difference.

The afternoon will feature an inspiring line-up of speakers, including Dr. Andrea Latimer, Catherine Murnin of The Wellbeing Pathway, Fiona Brown of Aroma Therapie Suite and Emma Martin from SKINICIAN.

There's an inspiring line-up of speakers at the World Menopause Day event in the The Royal Hotel, Cookstown, on Saturday, October 18. Credit: Contributed

Together they will share expert insight on symptom management, mental wellbeing, hormone health, lifestyle changes, fitness and self-care. Guests will also enjoy a live skin care demonstration and can explore exhibition stands from local specialists, services and wellbeing brands.

This unique gathering is open to women experiencing perimenopause or menopause, professionals supporting others, and anyone curious to learn more. It is an opportunity to pause, reflect and leave feeling informed, supported and empowered.

Places are limited and you should book early.

Book your space through the QR code at www.menopauseni.com or by contacting Menopause_NI on social media.