The Public Health Agency (PHA) and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is shining a spotlight on the importance of social connection and encouraging people to take part in age-friendly events as part of Positive Ageing Month this October.

Throughout the month, the council’s Age Friendly co-ordinator is hosting activities alongside community organisations designed to bring people together, help reduce isolation, and celebrate the valuable contribution older people make to our communities.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “October’s Positive Ageing Month is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate older people and the vital role they play in our society.

"Staying connected, sharing stories and being part of local life brings so much joy and strength, not just to older people but to us all. That’s why we want to encourage everyone to take part in the wide range of Age Friendly events happening across Mid and East Antrim this October.

“The Positive Ageing Month programme is part of Mid and East Antrim’s ongoing Age Friendly Strategy. The council is committed to ensuring older people feel empowered to take their full place at the heart of our community.”

The programme features both in-person and virtual events.

Jeff Scroggie, Regional Health Improvement Lead for Ageing Well at the PHA, added: “Loneliness is one of the biggest risks to older people’s wellbeing. Social connection is vital for our health and wellbeing at every stage of life, but it becomes even more important as we get older.

"Positive Ageing Month is an opportunity to recognise the enormous societal contribution older people make, while also encouraging everyone to get involved in activities that help strengthen connections and create a real sense of belonging.”

To support positive ageing, tackle health inequalities and build intergenerational links, the PHA funds age-friendly coordinators in all council areas across Northern Ireland.

These coordinators, working alongside local partners, are delivering a diverse programme of events and information sessions throughout October to encourage older people to stay active, engaged and connected.

Positive Ageing Month is also about looking ahead – ensuring communities are places where people can thrive as they grow older.

To find out more, contact the event organisers or Helen McClean, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Age Friendly co-ordinator, at E: [email protected] or T: 028 2826 2353.