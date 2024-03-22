International diver ‘braves the shave’ to raise funds for Ulster Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joan, who is an international diver, represented Ireland, and is a local children’s swim and dive boarding coach, explained how she is facing two years of treatment to treat breast cancer which has spread to her lymph nodes and lung after she discovered a lump in her right armpit in December.

The 51-year-old spoke movingly of the support she received from family and friends as ten friends and family shaved their heads to offer their support to Joan as she began her treatment.

Joan said: “A local barbers volunteered to do the shaving and we all sat in a circle holding hands as they set about doing the work.

Joan Dunlop 'Braves The Shave' for Ulster Hospital Macmillan Cancer Unit. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Local musician Taylor Lally sang as well which was a very uplifting moment and soul singer Siobhan Brown dedicated her new song ‘Overcomer’ to me on the day as well.

"All those, including myself, who had long hair, donated it to The Little Princess Trust which is the cancer charity for children and young people who have lost their hair through treatment.

“I am having my second course of chemotherapy this week at the Macmillan Unit in the Ulster Hospital.

Joan presents Macmillan Cancer Unit Ward Sister Angela Berry with cheque for £11,050. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"This this will be part of six treatments, I will then undergo a mastectomy a few months later before radiotherapy and immunotherapy.

"The doctors and nurses that have treated me right from the beginning have been absolutely brilliant, they have been amazing.

"By doing ‘Brave The Shave’, it is my way of giving back, I would like to thank all those who donated and helped to raise such a fantastic amount for the Macmillan Cancer Unit.”

Macmillan Cancer Unit Ward Sister Angela Berry said: “This is an incredible donation which will significantly help our patients have the most comfortable journey and that is of the utmost importance.

