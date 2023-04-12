'Journey to Recovery‘ event paves the way for the future of mental health services

The event, which was attended by the Mental Health Champion Dr Siobhan O’Neill, was an opportunity to bridge and strengthen connections and partnerships between people who are journeying through mental health and addictions services and those that provide them.

The event was aimed at reflecting on the experiences of people who have availed of the Trust’s mental health and addictions services, to provide those in attendance with a better understanding of service provision.

Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland, Siobhan O’Neill, who opened the afternoon session of the event commented: “The message of hope and healing has been conveyed by not only Trust and voluntary sector staff but also by people with lived experience, whose voices are vitally important in these conversations to help us to understand the correct ways to provide treatment and support.”

Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland, Siobhan O’Neill, Director of Adult Services & Prison Healthcare, Rachel Gibbs and Assistant Director of Adult Mental Health, Damien Brannigan

Three people with lived experience of these services bravely shared their own personal journeys with these services to garner a better understanding of the components that will be required to agree an integrated plan for supporting people living with co-occurring mental health and substance use issues in the future.