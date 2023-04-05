Christians Against Poverty, which has a debt centre in Lisburn, recommends five ways to improve your mental wellbeing in 2023.

With the cost of living crisis, rising food prices and energy bills shooting up, we all need a little help to stay positive and look after our metal health right now. And as we approach Mental Health Awareness Week next month (May 15-21 ), it’s a great time to rethink how we can all look after ourselves and each other.

Have a chat and a brew: As the saying goes, a problem shared is a problem halved, and it’s true. Take a few minutes away from the rush and open up to a trusted friend or family member about how you’re feeling. It can be a great way to relieve stress, get a fresh perspective and find clarity. Brew optional.

Reflect on the good stuff: Everyone has moments when it feels like everything is falling apart, and when you’re in that place it's really tough to be thankful for anything. Taking the time to identify the good things in our lives, no matter how small, can provide us with a greater sense of perspective and help us develop a longer term view about our current situation. Why not take some time each day to write down a few things you’re grateful for? This can help to shift your attention over time, help you disconnect from toxic or negative emotions, and it will give you something to look back on in those challenging moments.

Paul Bailie, CAP Debt Centre Manager in Lisburn

Set small mental health goals: In our busy, chaotic lives, mental wellbeing often drops down the priority list, and it can end up becoming a bigger problem as a result. We all know that fresh air, exercise, healthy eating, budgeting your money well, laughing, dancing, getting creative or joking with friends are wonderful ways to improve our mental wellbeing, but unless we allocate specific time to do these things, they often don’t happen. Don’t be afraid to book time for self-care into your calendar on your phone or write it down. Consistency is key, so aim to make it a part of your regular routine, no matter how busy you are.

Lift up others: You aren’t alone. We all face our own individual battles in life but we can work together to support each other, and this can help improve our own wellbeing too. Emotions and actions spread. When someone is kind, encouraging and compassionate, it gives people around them a lift and the environment becomes more upbeat as a result. Aim to pay at least one compliment or encouragement to someone every day to give them, and yourself, a boost.

Ask for help: Asking for help can be really tough. Many of us want to feel like we can handle things on our own, but there’s no shame in seeking support, and it can make a massive difference. Whether you’re asking for support with your mental health, advice on completing a practical task or guidance around your finances, there’s plenty of help available.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) free, expert budgeting guidance and debt help. Call CAP on 0800 328 0006 (free of charge) or visit capuk.org to find out more.