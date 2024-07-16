Julie beats cancer for a second time and completes the Cancer Research Race for Life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Julie Drysdale, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 35 years old, at 59, she received the devastating diagnosis that her breast cancer had returned but she has proven that she is a survivor and recently completed the ‘Race for Life’.

Julie, who lives is a Secretary based at the South Eastern Trust’s Family Meeting Service at Hilden Resource Centre in Lisburn, recalled how she underwent her first sessions of treatment under the “exceptional care” of Ulster Hospital Consultant Surgeon, Professor Stephen Kirk and his team on April 1, 1999.

Julie explained: “The staff were very kind, caring and very supportive. I had 25 sessions of radiotherapy at Musgrave Park Hospital which was extremely tiring and then the trauma of six sessions of chemotherapy which started in August and finished that Christmas.

“Every member of the NHS that was involved in my treatment during this time in the Ulster Hospital were exceptional."

Julie Drysdale pictured at her Newtownards home with canine friends Shadow and Daisy. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Twenty four years later, in 2023, at age 59, Julie explained how she was delivered, “the worst Christmas present” with news that her breast cancer had returned following her routine mammogram.

“I had a consultation with Professor Kirk who booked me in for a mastectomy in January,” she explained. “In the run up to the surgery, I had suffered the crippling loss of my sister and my husband Ian had suffered a heart attack.”

Following her successful surgery and treatment, Julie, with the support of her husband and local slimming group, decided that she was “going to live my best life possible.”

“I made the decision to get fit, lose weight, and Ian and I got married.”

With encouragement from her “extended family” in her slimming group, Julie and its members decided to take part in the recent Cancer Research UK Race For Life within the grounds of the Stormont Estate.

Julie added: “I completed the 5K which was a big achievement for me.

"We raised a lot of money, over £5,000 and I am so proud and grateful to everyone who supported me through my journey. I am a survivor of Breast Cancer and want to thank my work colleagues for their much appreciated and unwavering support to me.

“My message is never, ever give up. I have survived and I never thought I would beat cancer twice.”