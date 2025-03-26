Karen’s incredible story is one of strength and determination during Brain Injury Awareness Month

Christine Murray, whose 26-year-old daughter Karen suffered a devastating brain injury following a serious road traffic collision in July 2018, has said a heartfelt thank you to the team at Thompson House Hospital in Lisburn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

March marks Brain Injury Awareness Month, which provides an opportunity to highlight the resilience and strength shown by individuals and families facing the challenges of a brain injury and showcase the Multi-Disciplinary Teams who work and support families behind the scenes.

Christine recalled how Karen had been celebrating her 20th birthday when the collision took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Karen was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and when we got there we were told how she was in a coma and had suffered a bad bleed to her brain,” she explained.

Christine, Interim Operational Manager at Thompson House Victoria Quinn, and Karen pictured during Brain Injury Awareness Month. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“The surgeons had to remove the bone flap on the left side of Karen’s skull to release pressure on her brain.

"We actually lost Karen on the table at that stage and it was down to just four litres of blood at that time that saved her life. It was very touch and go.”

Christine reflected how during Karen’s time spent in ICU “they weren’t going by days, they were going by hours with Karen, we couldn’t get any response from Karen for a long, long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ardent Westlife fan, Christine described how the family decided to try some music while Karen was in the ICU.

Karen with mum Christine at Lisburn’s Thompson House Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“Westlife are Karen’s favourite band and her all time number one song is their ‘Queen of My Heart’, we played it and Karen’s two eyes opened,” Christine continued.

Karen was transferred from the Royal Victoria Hospital to Musgrave Park Hospital and after a period of stay came to the South Eastern Trust’s Thompson House Hospital, which provides post-acute assessment/rehabilitation to adult patients, with an Acquired Brain Injury or Complex Neuro Disability.

Christine described how she could not visit Karen for 17 weeks in the Thompson House setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team at Thompson House, especially Karen’s Occupational Therapist at that time, Victoria Quinn and her team, were doing brilliant work with Karen.

"Up until this time Karen had been PEG fed, allowing her to get the required nutrients into her system.

"It was in Thompson House that Karen began having ‘tasters’ which was thickened juice on a spoon, these were slowly introduced and honestly Karen thought all her Christmases had come at once!”

Having been apart from her daughter for a number of months, when lock down restrictions eased, Christine was allowed to visit Karen again and she noticed positive and encouraging improvements in her movement and speech.

“Karen was actually able to give me a hug,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine spoke poignantly of how Thompson House is more than, “just a hospital.”

She continued: “Karen is in a nursing home setting at the minute, but we still come to Thompson House for physiotherapy.

"Through the work of the team, Karen can now wash her own face, she does her own lip balm, and can lift her arms to help put on her nightdress and her tops. Karen has captured so many hearts along the way.”

The immeasurable bond between mother and daughter is evident to all who have the pleasure of spending time with Christine and Karen as they communicate with one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine added: “At the time of Karen’s accident, the doctors had to give you the worst case scenario, but there is life after this.

"Karen is a very determined, very stubborn wee girl who has always wanted to go that step forward.

"One thing people will say when they meet Karen is that she always has a smile on her face.

“We will always be grateful to the staff who have looked after her and this brilliant team have been amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim Operational Manager at Thompson House Victoria Quinn, who has worked closely with Karen on her rehabilitation journey said: “From Karen’s perspective, she has always been a step ahead of us.

"We aim as high as we can and we work to get there together. It has been an absolute privilege to work with Karen and Christine, Karen really is an inspiration to us within the Brain Injury world and in that sense, miracles do happen, people like Karen do progress.

“Karen came to Thompson House for two years under a Slow Stream Rehabilitation programme and Karen made a lot of progress when she was here, especially with her swallow and her voice.

"Karen knew a lot of what was going on but wasn’t able to communicate that with us, that improved and she was able to access her voice and use assisted communication equipment and she was able to tell us what she needed and what she wanted to do.

Victoria described Karen as “the life and soul.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Karen is testament that how, over time, things can change and I know Karen is delighted to be back at Thompson House to see the staff she worked with and show them, ‘look at me’, ‘look how well I am doing’."

When asked why shining a spotlight on Brain Injury Awareness is so important, Victoria replied: “At times, brain injury can be often overlooked and in some cases it can be a hidden disability.

"A brain injury can happen to you or I, it’s something that can happen that can totally change your life, it is literally a trauma that can happen to any us.”