Keeping families connected at A&E

A dedicated ‘relatives’ phoneline has now been installed in the Emergency Department in the hospital to allow families to check up on their loved ones and receive updates on their condition and the care they are receiving.

The phoneline will be manned by administration staff within the Emergency Department and will operate between 9am-3pm, Monday to Friday (including Bank Holidays). The number to call is (028) 9030 6060.

Interim Clinical Manager, Cathy Hanna said: “This is an exciting new service which we have installed following feedback from service users In the Emergency Department. We hope it will improve communication with families and provide important updates about the care and condition of their loved ones.

“We hope to be in a position to extend the phoneline’s operating hours in the near future. Families and next of kin really appreciate this new initiative, as it gives information in a timely way and frees up clinical and nursing staff to care for patients.”