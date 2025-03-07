‘Lagan Dragon’ roars with courage on World Lymphoedema Awareness day

Amidst the noise and commotion of a Monday morning commute, Karen Dougan is starting her week on the River Lagan as part of The Lagan Dragons, Northern Ireland’s only breast cancer survivors’ dragon boat team.

A breast cancer survivor, it was after the removal of her lymph nodes in her armpit and a lump in her breast that Karen’s Surgeon explained how she would be at risk of ‘Lymphoedema’.

Lymphoedema is a long-term condition that causes swelling in the body’s tissues. It can affect any part of the body, but usually develops in the arms or legs.

Karen explained how the surgeon said she would have a, “25 per cent chance” of developing Lymphoedema following her surgery and to “look after my arm, try to avoid sunburn and that it could happen at any point in my life.”

Karen Dougan prepares for a Monday morning row with the Lagan Dragons as she raises awareness of Lymphoedema. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Karen shared how her cancer returned in October 2020.

“I had three new lymph nodes removed and was told my chance of developing Lymphoedema would go up to 50 per cent,” she continued.

"About a year later, I remember I caught my hand as I was pulling something out of the oven. A few days later my hand started to swell up, it became so swollen and I had a feeling it was Lymphoedema.”

Karen described how she began to get treatment for the condition through the South Eastern Trust’s Physiotherapy, Lymphoedema Service.

"The team have been marvellous, they are excellent,” she continued. “They have educated me, they have treated me and have been so supportive.

"I have had massage and have custom made sleeves for my arm for compression and support for my hand and it is manageable.”

When asked why it is important to raise awareness of the condition, Karen replied: “I don’t think people really know what it is. I think it is important people understand that anything can trigger it at any point. Like me, if you’ve had your lymph nodes removed, it can happen at any point.”

Karen stressed the importance of acting upon any swelling on the body, especially the arms and legs.

“If you think you may have Lymphoedema, seek help straight away because the earlier it is treated, the more manageable it is,” she said. “I’m not an expert on this but my advice is to be vigilant.”

South Eastern Trust Clinical Lead Physiotherapist, Lymphoedema Service Elaine McNeill explained how a patient can self-manage the condition.

“We would recommend that the patient wear their compression garment everyday if one has been prescribed,” she said.

“We would advise that that person take good care of their skin by washing and moisturising daily.

"The service can’t stress enough the importance of exercise and moving more throughout the day and avoiding sitting for long periods.

"Getting up and walking around a room or going up and down stairs can improve the movement of fluid.

“We would ask our patients to think about their weight as reducing it, if needs be, will have a positive benefit on their Lymphoedema.”