Lagan Valley cardiac rehab team puts its heart into supporting health awareness
Staff are dedicated to providing help and support to cardiac patients who are working towards recovery.
The team was on hand at the hospital to offer lifestyle advice to staff and members of the public, along with blood pressure and BMI checks to learn how to better improve heart health.
The specialist unit also offered tips and advice on ways to reduce the risk of developing heart problems and also addressed cardiovascular risk factors which can contribute to poor heart health.
Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse Luna Cousins said: “The aim is to raise awareness both to our colleagues and to the public of what a cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation programme is and what are the benefits of the intervention.”