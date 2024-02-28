Register
BREAKING

Lagan Valley cardiac rehab team puts its heart into supporting health awareness

Lagan Valley’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Team is keen to promote as the Lisburn based staff celebrate February’s heart month.Lagan Valley’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Team is keen to promote ‘how to take steps to protect your heart’ as the Lisburn based staff celebrate February’s heart month.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Staff are dedicated to providing help and support to cardiac patients who are working towards recovery.

The team was on hand at the hospital to offer lifestyle advice to staff and members of the public, along with blood pressure and BMI checks to learn how to better improve heart health.

Read More
Trust bids farewell to infection prevention control nurse after four decades of ...
Cardiac Nurse Specialist Andrea Corbett, Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse Luna Cousins and Student Nurse Holly Kernaghan. Pic credit: SEHSCTCardiac Nurse Specialist Andrea Corbett, Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse Luna Cousins and Student Nurse Holly Kernaghan. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Cardiac Nurse Specialist Andrea Corbett, Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse Luna Cousins and Student Nurse Holly Kernaghan. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Most Popular

The specialist unit also offered tips and advice on ways to reduce the risk of developing heart problems and also addressed cardiovascular risk factors which can contribute to poor heart health.

Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse Luna Cousins said: “The aim is to raise awareness both to our colleagues and to the public of what a cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation programme is and what are the benefits of the intervention.”

Related topics:LisburnBMI