Lagan Valley cardiac rehab team puts its heart into supporting health awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff are dedicated to providing help and support to cardiac patients who are working towards recovery.

The team was on hand at the hospital to offer lifestyle advice to staff and members of the public, along with blood pressure and BMI checks to learn how to better improve heart health.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cardiac Nurse Specialist Andrea Corbett, Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse Luna Cousins and Student Nurse Holly Kernaghan. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Advertisement

Advertisement

The specialist unit also offered tips and advice on ways to reduce the risk of developing heart problems and also addressed cardiovascular risk factors which can contribute to poor heart health.