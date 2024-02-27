Trust bids farewell to infection prevention control nurse after four decades of dedicated service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Isobel, who began with her Nurse Training at Ards Hospital in 1978, leaves behind a legacy of dedication, expertise and compassionate care.

Isobel first qualified as an Adult Nurse in 1981. Her thirst for knowledge and commitment to excellence led her to pursue further training, earning qualifications as both a Children's Nurse and a Mental Health Nurse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2004, Isobel was appointed to the role of Senior Infection Prevention & Control Lead.

Isobel with the Infection Control Team. Pic credit: SEHSCT

She was involved in shaping protocols, procedures and best practices in Infection Prevention & Control. Her expertise became particularly invaluable during the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The highlight of my career has been working alongside a wide range of professionals with a lot of skills, putting the South Eastern Trust on the map,” said Isobel.

"It has been a privilege to be part of the Infection Control Team and working with Trust and regional colleagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It has been a pleasure to be part of Health and Social Care helping to prevent infection for the benefit of patients.”

Isobel with her mum Eileen Brown, husband Martin and daughter Dr Melissa King. (Missing from the photo is daughter Angela Turkington). Pic credit: SEHSCT

Assistant Director of Nursing, Lisa Dullaghan reflected on Isobel's career with admiration, stating, "Isobel has a Nursing career to be proud of.

"Her dedication to Nursing and Infection Prevention & Control will have a lasting impact on the Trust.