Trust bids farewell to infection prevention control nurse after four decades of dedicated service
Isobel, who began with her Nurse Training at Ards Hospital in 1978, leaves behind a legacy of dedication, expertise and compassionate care.
Isobel first qualified as an Adult Nurse in 1981. Her thirst for knowledge and commitment to excellence led her to pursue further training, earning qualifications as both a Children's Nurse and a Mental Health Nurse.
In 2004, Isobel was appointed to the role of Senior Infection Prevention & Control Lead.
She was involved in shaping protocols, procedures and best practices in Infection Prevention & Control. Her expertise became particularly invaluable during the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The highlight of my career has been working alongside a wide range of professionals with a lot of skills, putting the South Eastern Trust on the map,” said Isobel.
"It has been a privilege to be part of the Infection Control Team and working with Trust and regional colleagues.
"It has been a pleasure to be part of Health and Social Care helping to prevent infection for the benefit of patients.”
Assistant Director of Nursing, Lisa Dullaghan reflected on Isobel's career with admiration, stating, "Isobel has a Nursing career to be proud of.
"Her dedication to Nursing and Infection Prevention & Control will have a lasting impact on the Trust.
"We will truly miss Isobel, but wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement."