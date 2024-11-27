Lagan Valley Hospital staff give the gift of kindness with donation to local food bank
Prompted by the South Eastern Trust’s Random Act of Kindness Day, Lagan Valley’s Regional Day Procedure Centre’s Surgical Ward Team decided to help those in need in the local community and donated a number of non-perishable items to Lisburn’s Foodbank in a heart-warming act of generosity.
Lead Nurse Hannah Hegarty shared how the team, “wanted to give something back to the community.”
She said: “Considering the cost of living crisis at the minute, we felt as a team that the Lisburn Foodbank would be the best option.
“The donations are all non-perishable from the staff and they have dug down deep into their own pockets to be able to come up with a few items that could make someone’s Christmas dinner or dessert for their families at Christmas time.”
Lisburn Foodbank’s Elaine Carson, a familiar face to the Lagan Valley staff during her time spent as a Staff Nurse, explained how the volunteers distributed 500 hampers to those in need last year and that numbers continue to increase in 2024.
“The donation of the hampers is such a lovely, kind and thoughtful gesture for the staff here to do and at Lisburn Foodbank we really appreciate it. Lisburn Foodbank are very happy to receive this, it will be put to a very good use for those families out there in need of a little lift this Christmas.”