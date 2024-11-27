Lagan Valley Hospital staff give the gift of kindness with donation to local food bank

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST

A retired Lagan Valley Hospital Staff Nurse, now a volunteer with Lisburn Foodbank, was on hand to accept a selection of Christmas hampers from staff, to help those families in crisis as the festive season fast approaches.

Prompted by the South Eastern Trust’s Random Act of Kindness Day, Lagan Valley’s Regional Day Procedure Centre’s Surgical Ward Team decided to help those in need in the local community and donated a number of non-perishable items to Lisburn’s Foodbank in a heart-warming act of generosity.

Lead Nurse Hannah Hegarty shared how the team, “wanted to give something back to the community.”

She said: “Considering the cost of living crisis at the minute, we felt as a team that the Lisburn Foodbank would be the best option.

Surgical Manager Jacqui Gracey, Lead Nurse Hannah Hegarty, Clerical Officer Joe Donnelly, Lisburn Foodbank’s Elaine Carson, Senior Staff Nurse Hazel Maitland, Deputy Manager Jayne Shaw, Staff Nurse Day Procedure Unit Monique Heasley and Staff Nurse Caroline Wilson. Pic credit: SEHSCTSurgical Manager Jacqui Gracey, Lead Nurse Hannah Hegarty, Clerical Officer Joe Donnelly, Lisburn Foodbank’s Elaine Carson, Senior Staff Nurse Hazel Maitland, Deputy Manager Jayne Shaw, Staff Nurse Day Procedure Unit Monique Heasley and Staff Nurse Caroline Wilson. Pic credit: SEHSCT
“The donations are all non-perishable from the staff and they have dug down deep into their own pockets to be able to come up with a few items that could make someone’s Christmas dinner or dessert for their families at Christmas time.”

Lisburn Foodbank’s Elaine Carson, a familiar face to the Lagan Valley staff during her time spent as a Staff Nurse, explained how the volunteers distributed 500 hampers to those in need last year and that numbers continue to increase in 2024.

“The donation of the hampers is such a lovely, kind and thoughtful gesture for the staff here to do and at Lisburn Foodbank we really appreciate it. Lisburn Foodbank are very happy to receive this, it will be put to a very good use for those families out there in need of a little lift this Christmas.”

