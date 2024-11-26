Lagan Valley MLA calls on Health Minister to pursue public inquiry into cervical screening scandal
In October 2023, 17,500 women were sent a letter from the Southern Health & Social Services Trust informing them that their cervical screening test may have been read incorrectly.
A support and campaign group set up in response to the scandal, Ladies with Letters, has been calling for Statutory Public Enquiry to get answers.
Mrs Guy said: “Ladies with Letters are an incredible group of women, who have gone through and continue to go through a horrendous experience. I was glad to be able to question the Health Minister on their behalf.
“The Minister, while not ruling out a Statutory Public Inquiry has said he is waiting for a number of reviews conducted by the Public Health Agency before making a decision.
“It was disappointing that the Minister questioned whether the women had considered the amount of pressure a public enquiry would bring on them.
"These women have been through a great deal already, they are absolutely clear they can handle the rigors of an inquiry
and are determined to get one.”
Speaking on behalf of the Ladies with Letters, Heather Thompson said: “We were delighted that Michelle raised our issues with the Minister and collectively we would welcome a Statutory Public Inquiry. This would bring to light not only the failures of cervical screening that was allowed to occur over a 13 year period 2008-2021 in the Southern Trust but would also go some way to help the ladies rebuild trust in the system.”