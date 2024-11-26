Lagan Valley MLA calls on Health Minister to pursue public inquiry into cervical screening scandal

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:18 BST

Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has questioned the Health Minister as to whether he will support calls for a Statutory Public Inquiry into the cervical screening scandal.

In October 2023, 17,500 women were sent a letter from the Southern Health & Social Services Trust informing them that their cervical screening test may have been read incorrectly.

A support and campaign group set up in response to the scandal, Ladies with Letters, has been calling for Statutory Public Enquiry to get answers.

Mrs Guy said: “Ladies with Letters are an incredible group of women, who have gone through and continue to go through a horrendous experience. I was glad to be able to question the Health Minister on their behalf.

“The Minister, while not ruling out a Statutory Public Inquiry has said he is waiting for a number of reviews conducted by the Public Health Agency before making a decision.

“It was disappointing that the Minister questioned whether the women had considered the amount of pressure a public enquiry would bring on them.

"These women have been through a great deal already, they are absolutely clear they can handle the rigors of an inquiry

Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has pressed the Health Minister to hold a public enquiry into the cervical screening scandal being highlight by 'Ladies with Letters' campaign group. Pic credit: AllianceLagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has pressed the Health Minister to hold a public enquiry into the cervical screening scandal being highlight by 'Ladies with Letters' campaign group. Pic credit: Alliance
and are determined to get one.”

Speaking on behalf of the Ladies with Letters, Heather Thompson said: “We were delighted that Michelle raised our issues with the Minister and collectively we would welcome a Statutory Public Inquiry. This would bring to light not only the failures of cervical screening that was allowed to occur over a 13 year period 2008-2021 in the Southern Trust but would also go some way to help the ladies rebuild trust in the system.”

