Lagan Valley nurse celebrates 40 years of dedicated service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With the foundations of her Nursing career beginning in the Ulster Hospital in July 1984, Audrey explained how her medical journey has been spent entirely within the Trust.
“I started my training in North Down and Ards College of Nursing.
"From there I took up a role in Paediatrics before I moved to the Ulster Hospital Emergency Department where I stayed until 2009 and then to Lagan Valley Hospital.”
Audrey thanked her colleagues for their support over the years.
She added: “You would never exist in Nursing, you would never exist in the Emergency Department if you didn’t have colleagues, it is the teamwork that drives you.
“I enjoy this role and it’s very much a ‘wee’ family here. I am so delighted to mark 40 years of service.”