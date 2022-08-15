Lagan Valley nurse Natalie Murray praised for making a ''huge difference'' in her patient's life

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Eastern Trust staff are constantly striving to create new ways to improve patient care and wellbeing, often going above and beyond their normal duties to help their patients. Staff Nurse, Natalie Murray is a shining example of how staff go that ‘extra mile’ and put their great ideas into action.

Natalie was on night shift in the Frailty Unit in Lagan Valley Hospital, when she noticed one of her patients was attempting to walk from his bed without the use of his rollator, a wheeled walking aid used to decrease the risk of falling for patients. When she assisted him and ask why he wasn’t using this vital piece of equipment, he explained that he was unable to see his rollator in the darkness.

Natalie was determined to find a way to ease this difficulty for her patient and discussed the matter with her colleagues to find the best solution. Luminous paint came out of the discussions as the best option, so Natalie approached her patient and asked his permission to spray the rollator frame. Natalie then set out to a local hardware shop and purchased the paint to complete the task.

“The great thing about this idea is it is helpful for the patient both in the hospital and also when discharged home.”

Frailty Ward Sister, Pauline Allen is very proud of Natalie’s innovative thinking and said “As Natalie’s manager I am extremely proud of her passion to improve services for older people and enhance their hospital experiences.

“Natalie is always looking for new and improved ways to treat our patients. Such a simple idea will make a huge difference in our patient’s lives and promote their independence. It is a pleasure to have Natalie as part of my team.”