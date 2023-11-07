Larne Foodbank has thanked everyone in the community who donated items last month.

In their monthly newsletter, the organisation said an “extra special thank you to the churches and schools who have donated non-perishable food products as part of their Harvest Celebrations”.

The newsletter added: “In the month of October, an amazing 3.2 tonnes of food items were donated. Every Monday, we have a team of volunteers who weigh in, label, sort and store all the items that are donated. They have been working hard all year and have shared how encouraged they feel this month upon seeing the large volume of items coming in. They expressed joy in knowing that the kindness and generosity of local people has helped us to have all that we need to continue to provide food parcels to those in need during the challenging winter period.”

Larne Foodbank said an “extra special thank you" to churches and schools who donated non-perishable food products as part of their Harvest celebrations. Photo: Larne Foodbank

The foodbank also expressed gratitude to everyone who donated items for its Christmas Hampers, adding: “Throughout the month of November we would be so grateful to receive the following items; these are for examples only and we gladly accept all brands.” Requested items included instant mashed potato, gravy granules, tinned ham, Shloer, jam, jelly, custard powder, boxed biscuits, and Rice Krispies.

Cartons of orange juice, dried rice, washing up liquid, tomato ketchup, and festive items such as Christmas pudding, boxes of chocolates, cranberry sauce, and selection boxes are also welcomed.

Meanwhile, staff and volunteers recently took part in first aid training at Larne Foodbank. “A massive well done to the staff and volunteers at Larne Foodbank who have worked hard to become First Aiders,” the newsletter added. “They attended a full day training course, led by Janice from Bisp Training Ltd to earn their Emergency First Aid At Work Certificate. Thank you to Janice for leading a fantastic and engaging course.”

Larne Foodbank is based at Craigyhill Methodist Church on the Brustin Brae Road.

The organisation has supported 12,448 people since first opening its doors in 2013.