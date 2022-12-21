A Larne man has raised over £1,600 for a charity close to his heart via a fitness challenge.

Last month, Gary Bissett took part in ‘5,000 Squats for November’ to raise money and awareness for the MND (motor neurone disease) Association and the MND Association Northern Ireland branch.

Gary explained: “MND holds a very special place in my heart as three people who were very close to me, my granny Martha Gilmore, my best friend’s dad Bobby McCullough and a former work colleague Tommy Wharry, all have died of this terrible cruel disease.

"My personal trainer Jack Snoddy, from Just Active gym, Larne, helped facilitate this success by making sure I was fit enough physically. Jack encouraged me to do an extra 1,000 squats – in total I completed 6,000.”

Gary (centre) with Raymond Hill and Stephen Thompson (right).

Having raised £1,620, he added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every member of the community that has donated during this tough economic period.

"I want to take this time to highlight the significant donations that Larne Tech Old Boys Club members made and also Graham Steelworks and Engineering Ltd. If anyone still wishes to donate, you can do so up until the last week of December at Inver Garden Centre or Just Active gym."

