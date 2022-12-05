Almost £2,300 has been raised for good causes in recent months by the Inner Wheel Club of Larne.

Inner Wheel is one of the largest women’s service organisations in the world. Members organise many events which combine fundraising and personal service with fun and friendship at the heart of everything they do.

Mary Carmichael, club president, said: "The Inner Wheel Club of Larne meets once a month at various local venues to plan their events and enjoy time together.

“The Inner Wheel ladies recently donated £300 to the Foodbank to help with the tremendous work they do in our town. They also donated £200 to Mary’s Meals who provide school meals to children living in some of the world’s poorest countries.

“In October the ladies enjoyed a Tropic Skincare evening and raised over £200 for Breast Cancer Awareness.

“On Sunday 20th November the Larne Club hosted a Ladies Tipsy Tea at Larne Rugby Club with 88 ladies attending this enjoyable afternoon and raised an amazing £1,595 for Hope House.”

Hope House , Islandmagee, offers self-catering accommodation to cancer patients and their carers during or upon completion of their treatment for a short time of rest.

The Larne Club members are now working on a charity evening at the East Antrim Boat Club on Saturday, February 11, with music by The Castaways. Tickets will be on sale soon.

If you are interested in joining the Inner Wheel Club of Larne, contact Mary on 07884 237099 for more information.

Food Collection

Meanwhile, the 10th annual Tesco Food Collection was held as charities the Trussell Trust and FareShare expect to provide food to 1.2million people in the UK this winter. During the collection shoppers were encouraged to donate long-life food items to support food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network to provide emergency parcels to people in crisis and help FareShare supplement fresh food donations to thousands of frontline charities.

Meabh Austin, development manager at FareShare Northern Ireland, said: “Ten years on, the Tesco Food Collection has never been more important. The ongoing cost of living crisis has forced millions of people into food insecurity.”