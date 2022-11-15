A Larne supermarket employee has been honoured for her support of the the town’s foodbank.

Catherine McCallion, of Asda, was recognised at a Northern Ireland-wide ceremony for colleagues who have gone ‘above and beyond’ in service delivery.

Created to acknowledge those individuals who have stepped up for communities and each other, the Proud to Be Asda Awards shine a spotlight on those who have made a genuine difference in their workplace.

Community champion Catherine has always been at the forefront of the retailer’s community work in the Larne area. However, it was her work for a local foodbank that led to her nomination for the ‘Idea of the Year’ Award.

Catherine McCallion (centre) with colleagues Charlotte Elliott and George Rankin.

Catherine developed a shelf edge label scheme to highlight the items most requested by the foodbank, making it easier for customers when making their donation choices. The clever idea has been highly commended by the foodbank as it has genuinely benefitted those in most need and also reduces food waste.

George Rankin, senior director for Asda Northern Ireland, said: “It is a real honour to be able to bring together our colleagues to celebrate their amazing, achievements, which, collectively make us all very proud to be Asda. Like Catherine, each nominee has made a special effort and in their own way has made a big difference to the services we deliver. They deserve this recognition, and we thank them for everything they do.”

Catherine will join the other six winners from Northern Ireland who will go forward to the national Proud to be Asda Awards in Leeds in spring 2023.

Christmas Hampers

Meanwhile, Larne Foodbank says it has had an “amazing response” to its Christmas hampers request. Organised in conjunction with CAP (Christians Against Poverty), Salvation Army, Equality Period and Hygiene Bank, the hampers will be delivered on December 14. Packing will take place the previous day. Anyone interested in helping with packing or delivery is asked to contact [email protected]

Larne Foodbank stated: “This is a very exciting time of year and those who get involved really enjoy their time.”