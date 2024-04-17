Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first Shared Lives match was made in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area in December between Michael Lawson from Larne and Mark Logan from Whitehead.

Since then, both have been enjoying spending time with each other and taking part in a variety of activities together.

Shared Lives offers older people a safe, welcoming, family environment supported by carefully chosen and assessed Shared Lives carers.

Shared Lives service user Michael and his Shared Lives carer Mark are joined by Alison Milford, Age NI Head of Shared Lives and Pennie Termonia, Northern Trust Social Worker. Photo: Age NI

Delivered by Age NI and funded by the Department of Health, the NI regional service is based on the shared interests of the Shared Lives carer and older person.

Michael said: “Before Shared Lives I tended to be very much trapped in the house. I was really rather isolated. If you can get two people who share interests and one is perhaps considerably younger than the other, I think it’s an excellent idea – giving people the movement and flexibility to do things that otherwise they might not be able to do.”

Mark added: “It makes me happy to share my life with Michael and it’s wonderful to see how our new friendship is making a positive impact on his life, which is really important. If anyone is thinking about becoming a Shared Lives carer I can tell you that it is a really great idea. The ongoing support I receive from Age NI is invaluable to me on this new and rewarding journey.”

The Shared Lives service offers an opportunity to provide early intervention and support to older people, to help them they stay as independent for as long as possible and remain connected to their communities. It is based around Shared Lives carers sharing their home, family and community life with an older person who needs support.

Alison Milford, Age NI’s Head of Shared Lives commented: “Age NI is passionate about improving the lives of older people and we know that the ability to remain as independent as possible, to stay well, and to keep connected to others, really matters to older people. As a model of care, Shared Lives offers older people more choice in how support is provided. It provides real opportunities to develop friendships and community connections, reducing loneliness and isolation.

“We are delighted that the first Shared Lives match between Michael and Mark has been such a success and made such a positive impact to both their lives. You can see that a real friendship has grown between them and that’s what makes Shared Lives so special as a service.”

“We will continue to work in partnership with DoH and local health and social care trusts to grow this service and make a positive difference to the lives of older people.”

If you would like to find out more information about Shared Lives NI for Older People, email [email protected], telephone 028 9024 5729 or visit www.ageni.org/sharedlives