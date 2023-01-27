Lisburn Action Cancer volunteer appeals for local people to support the charity’s ‘Great Big Bucket Collection’

The Chair of the Lisburn Action Cancer Fundraising Group has helped to launch the charity’s golden anniversary ‘Great Big Bucket Collection’ and she is encouraging local people to get involved.

Action Cancer is kicking off its 50th Anniversary celebrations on World Cancer Day, Saturday February 4, with The Great Big Bucket Collection and is looking for volunteers from Lisburn City and the surrounding area to make it a ‘Great Big Success’.

The fundraising collection will take place in Lisburn City Centre from 10am and Action Cancer is appealing to individuals, families, friends or work colleagues from the area to volunteer for a couple of hours and raise much needed funds for the charity’s range of prevention, detection and support services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Action Cancer already has strong community support in Lisburn with the Action Cancer Community Group and is always well supported.

Action Cancer Supporters, Noeleen Curry and Louise Reid, launch 'The Great Big Bucket Collection' and are encouraging Lisburn people to get involved

Helen Nevison, from Lisburn, is the Chair of the Lisburn Action Cancer Fundraising Group and has volunteered for Action Cancer for 23 years.

She said: “I have seen first-hand the life-saving work that is carried out by Action Cancer through its breast screening, counselling, complementary therapies and other therapeutic services.

"The charity operates in both urban and rural areas and provides services for people diagnosed with cancer as well as people supporting a loved one on a cancer journey.

"These vital support services only exist because of public fundraising and so I appeal to everyone to spare a couple of hours and get behind Action Cancer’s Great Big Bucket Collection on Saturday February 4. Your time will make a positive difference to the lives of local people in the area and could quite possibly save a life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Action Cancer Community Group Executive Mark Irwin–Watson said: “We do not receive any regular funding from government and so rely heavily on fundraising from the general public and local businesses to deliver our life-saving services.

"I am appealing to as many people as possible from Lisburn and the surrounding area to support Action Cancer on World Cancer Day 2023. By donating just two hours of your time you could help us save many more lives during our golden anniversary year.”