Leading local health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) will be lighting up the city red this February to mark National Heart Month and the charity’s annual Red Dress Fun Run.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council showed their support for the charity by lighting up civic buildings in red, NICHS’s branded colour, on Sunday February 19.

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, said: “I am pleased that the council is supporting NI Chest Heart and Stroke by lighting up Lagan Valley Island red.

"Sadly, four people in Northern Ireland die every day from heart disease, and coronary heart disease is the biggest single cause of premature death in the under 75s.

Diane, Tara, Lisa, Spiderman and Iggy the Dog help to launch this year's Chest, Heart and Stroke fun run

"I would encourage you all to take part in the Red Dress Fun Run event taking place during National Hearth Month. It is so important that as a community we raise support and awareness to help reduce these staggering figures.”

Last year the charity hosted their biggest and most successful Red Dress Fun Run to date, with just under 600 participants coming together at the event at Stormont, as well as the virtual version which saw participants taking part in their local area and raising a staggering £50,000 to help combat heart disease.

Tara Currie, Events and Marketing Manager at NICHS, is urging the public to sign up to the event. “We are so grateful for the support of Councillor Scott Carson as we look forward to this year’s Red Dress Fun Run.” she said.

"Today, there are over 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition in Northern Ireland - many of these people will live in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area. Please support us by running, walking, dancing, skipping or wheeling 5K with us on Sunday February 26 at 11am at Stormont Estate, or, if you can’t make the live event you can do 5K your way any day, or days, in February. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun - even the family pooch!”