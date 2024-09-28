Lisburn-based Air Ambulance NI named assembly commission’s ‘charity of the year’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Air Ambulance NI has been agreed by the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission as its designated ‘charity of the year’ following nominations by Assembly Commission staff.

Assembly Speaker, Edwin Poots MLA made the official announcement in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings – marking the start of a year-long programme of staff-led events which aims to raise £10,000 to help fund the charity.

Mr Poots said: “The theme I chose for this year’s fundraising efforts was, ‘the advancement of health or the saving of lives’ – and then all Assembly Commission staff were invited to vote on a number of qualifying, shortlisted charities.

“Air Ambulance NI topped the poll following that staff vote.

"Assembly staff have been extremely generous in the past in their annual efforts to support charity and I know that there will be huge efforts to design events and activities for staff and others in order to raise as much as possible for this vital service.

" Members have also been generous in supporting this fundraising and the Assembly Commission and I are delighted to be involved in these efforts with staff.

“Air Ambulance NI works in partnership with the Ambulance Service here to provide a ‘Helicopter Emergency Medical Service’ (HEMS) - and every day, two people in Northern Ireland need its services.

“The charity depends entirely on donations – but it takes £2.5 million each year just to keep it operational.

"Assembly staff and all of us are delighted to be able to contribute to this in some small way, and I am looking forward to seeing the fundraising plans get underway.”