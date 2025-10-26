Lisburn charity urges women to ‘Rethink Your Drink’ during Menopause Awareness Month

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Dry January - Alcohol in the UK
ASCERT, Northern Ireland’s leading alcohol, drug and mental health charity, which is based in Lisburn, is raising awareness about the impact of alcohol on menopause symptoms, urging women to “rethink their drink” as part of a new information campaign.

Menopause can bring a range of challenging symptoms, including hot flushes, night sweats, disrupted sleep, mood swings and anxiety. According to ASCERT, alcohol can make many of these symptoms worse.

Most Popular

“Many women tell us they use alcohol to relax or cope with stress during menopause,” said Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT. “But what they might not realise is that alcohol can actually intensify symptoms such as hot flushes, sleep problems and mood changes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We want to encourage women to think about how much they drink and explore healthier ways to manage this life stage.”

Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT, urged women to 'Rethink Your Drink' during Menopause Awareness Month. Pic credit: ASCERTplaceholder image
Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT, urged women to 'Rethink Your Drink' during Menopause Awareness Month. Pic credit: ASCERT

As women age, their bodies change, losing muscle, gaining fat, and breaking down alcohol more slowly. This means alcohol stays in the system longer and can have stronger effects.

“After menopause, women’s bones naturally become thinner,” explained Mr McMichael. “Drinking too much alcohol can make this worse, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

"Alcohol use in midlife is also linked to higher risks of heart disease and certain cancers.”

placeholder image
Read More
Bringing the hospital home as Trust expands innovative service across Lisburn

Alcohol affects women differently than men.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Women tend to be smaller and have less of the enzyme that breaks down alcohol in the stomach, meaning their blood alcohol levels rise more quickly.

“These biological differences mean women can be more affected by alcohol than men, even when drinking the same amount,” Mr McMichael added. “Understanding that is key to making informed choices about drinking.”

Related topics:LisburnNorthern IrelandMenopause
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice