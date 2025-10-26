Lisburn charity urges women to ‘Rethink Your Drink’ during Menopause Awareness Month
Menopause can bring a range of challenging symptoms, including hot flushes, night sweats, disrupted sleep, mood swings and anxiety. According to ASCERT, alcohol can make many of these symptoms worse.
“Many women tell us they use alcohol to relax or cope with stress during menopause,” said Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT. “But what they might not realise is that alcohol can actually intensify symptoms such as hot flushes, sleep problems and mood changes.
"We want to encourage women to think about how much they drink and explore healthier ways to manage this life stage.”
As women age, their bodies change, losing muscle, gaining fat, and breaking down alcohol more slowly. This means alcohol stays in the system longer and can have stronger effects.
“After menopause, women’s bones naturally become thinner,” explained Mr McMichael. “Drinking too much alcohol can make this worse, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.
"Alcohol use in midlife is also linked to higher risks of heart disease and certain cancers.”
Alcohol affects women differently than men.
Women tend to be smaller and have less of the enzyme that breaks down alcohol in the stomach, meaning their blood alcohol levels rise more quickly.
“These biological differences mean women can be more affected by alcohol than men, even when drinking the same amount,” Mr McMichael added. “Understanding that is key to making informed choices about drinking.”