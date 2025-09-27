Lisburn couple praises fall prevention classes for helping with everyday life

Lisburn husband and wife team Ken Brown and Carol McGuinness have praised the South Eastern Trust’s Community Falls Team and their 12 –week programme for helping them “with everyday life”.

Sharing their story to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week, Carol explained how having not experienced a fall, she, along with Ken signed up for the programme as a way to learn how best prevent a fall through the strength and exercise programme.

“Ken had had a health check-up with his GP who noticed that he was a bit unsteady on his feet and mentioned the Falls Prevention Classes,” said Carol.

“I have a bit of vertigo as well and we both thought it was a good idea to sign up. We self-referred and it was a very straight forward process.”

Lisburn husband and wife Ken Brown and Carol McGuinness with South Eastern Trust Falls Lead Co-ordinator Sarah Moran demonstrating resistance band training as part of the team’s Falls Prevention classes. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Carol shared how as the weeks went on “Ken became a real fan of the classes. It turned out our next door neighbour was already there too. The three of us were going at the same time.”

Ken added how he and Carol took part in all the exercises including step and balance work.

“The classes are very much a social event,” said Ken. “We know we are going to Lagan Valley Leisureplex on a Thursday. The staff taking the classes are all very good and are very patient.”

Carol adde: “People maybe wait until they do fall before going to the classes. I’m really glad we both started before either of us had an injury. The classes make you fitter and we would certainly recommended them.”

South Eastern Trust Falls Lead Co-ordinator Sarah Moran detailed how their classes are open to anyone over the age of 65 and who have not necessarily suffered a fall.

“Our Falls Classes provide evidence based practice, where research shows that completing these exercises at least three times a week, for a minimum of 12 weeks, gives that person the best outcome for strength and balance, to reduce the risk of fall,” she explained.

“Our classes take place once a week and are one hour long. We give each person taking part their own home exercise booklet which is reviewed regularly between us and the service users.

"Anyone over the age of 65 can attend, who have had a fall or have a fear of falling or who have noticed a change in their balance.

“What we have found is that our classes give the service user many, many benefits such as physical improvement in their overall health, strength and balance improvement and even psychological benefits to reduce that fear of falling or falling again.

“The social aspect of the classes is very beneficial, as our service users get to meet new people, have fun and do their exercises. It’s really important for the team to convey the message to those attending the classes that prevention is key,” she added.

As part of her role, Sarah shared how much satisfaction she receives seeing the service user at the end of their programme.

“It really helps refocus why we do what we do.

"I lead the Falls services across the Trust, whether that is in their home, hospital or community setting. To see the benefits is really reassuring and inspiring.”