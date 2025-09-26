Showcasing the future of neuro technology rehabilitation at Thompson House Hospital

A series of workshops and demonstrations, exploring the role of cutting edge Neurotechnology was recently showcased at the South Eastern Trust’s Thompson House Hospital in Lisburn to mark Major Trauma Week.

Thompson House Hospital provides post-acute assessment and rehabilitation to adult patients with an Acquired Brain Injury or Complex Neuro Disability.

Companies including Ectron, NeuroVirt and Tyromotion demonstrated their immersive and state-of-the-art rehabilitation technology.

Bespoke training at the workshops was provided by Michelle Kudhail from Resilience Neuro Rehab, Gerard Anderson from Brain Injury Matters and South Eastern Trust Neurology Specialist Nurse, Nuala McKeown.

South Eastern Trust Speech and Language Therapist Klara Anderson, Thompson House Hospital, Interim Service Manager, Victoria Quinn, Occupational Therapist Claire Burnside, Social Worker Nikita Monaghan and Physiotherapist Mairead Dempsey. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Thompson House Hospital, Interim Service Manager, Victoria Quinn said: “Their demonstrations give staff the chance to look at the future of Neurorehabiliation, what the future holds and what the potential could be.”

A striking art exhibition entitled ‘I Am?’ from Brain Injury Matters was also displayed throughout the hospital’s ground floor with the work representing each artist not being ‘predetermined or predefined by disability or other preconceptions.’

Brain Injury Matters Chief Executive Officer Gerard Anderson explained how the event was an opportunity to showcase the artistic flair people with brain injuries can have.

L-R Consultant Neurologist Ailsa Fulton, Specialty Doctor, Cardiology Dr Andrew Kerr and Thompson House Interim Service Manager, Victoria Quinn. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Gerard added: “This art exhibition is showcasing their skills and expertise and shows a part of who they are as individuals and that they are not defined by their brain injury. The brain injury is part of who they are, but it does not define them.

“We have been working with Thompson House Hospital for quite some time now and it is great to see the work displayed.

"We can see what the artists have achieved through really good interventions in the community and in venues.”