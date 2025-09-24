Lisburn man gives the ultimate gift of life through selfless act of kindness

Organ Donation Week is all about promoting the gift of giving, something Lisburn man Sean Lavery has done in the most remarkable way by donating a kidney to a stranger.

Sean’s organ donation journey began on July 19, 2023, when he generously donated one of his kidneys to a recipient in England.

“I was giving blood in the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service headquarters when I came across a leaflet about kidney donation,” Sean explained.

"I did not think much of it at the time, but later I saw something on TV about a lady in England who was on dialysis and they mentioned living donors. I did not even realise that was possible.

Lisburn man Sean Lavery donated a kidney to a stranger. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"So I enquired about it and decided it was something I would like to do. I underwent a range of tests and appointments with a psychologist to determine if I was a suitable candidate.

“I thought if I can help someone, I would. I am fit and healthy and I do not need two kidneys. It was an easy decision for me to make.

“It is such a helpful thing to do and the process is really straightforward. I was admitted to hospital on the Tuesday night and was home by the Friday.”

Just two years after his surgery, Sean who is a keen athlete, has gone on to represent Northern Ireland in the World Transplant Games, winning an impressive two gold medals, two silver and a bronze.

In recognition of his sporting success, he was also awarded the Janet Coleman Spirit of the Games Award, presented each year in memory of the former Vice-Chair of Transplant Sport NI.

Sean commented: “I did not realise how important being active is for people who have received or donated an organ. When I heard about the Transplant Games, I wanted to get involved, as I really enjoy sport.”

Reflecting on his journey, Sean added: “I do not think about it too much. For me, it was just a nice thing to do. But when you see others going through dialysis and then watch them push themselves in sport, it makes the donation so worthwhile.”