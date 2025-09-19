Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has had a change of heart to replace a graveyard memorial it removed following “distress” caused to a grieving family.

The council has come under heavy criticism over its “heartbreaking” enforcement policy.

The Lagan Valley Island council chamber had been told that a solution to find new burial plots could bring memorial benches “into the conversation”.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) spoke to a local family after the late Alexander ‘Alex’ McIlroy’s bench “disappeared” from Blaris cemetery in Lisburn, with a dramatic u-turn this week.

Alex’s daughter, Sinéad Mulholland said: ”I’ve since heard back from the council, and they’ve proposed to replace my Daddy’s bench and plaque in the same area. It’s a good outcome for us and Mum seems to be happy with it.”

Mr McIlroy (62) passed away 18 years ago on September 11, with the family only discovering the bench had been removed as they prepared to remember their loved one on his anniversary.

The family claims that LCCC made no contact with them on removing the bench.

Sinéad said: ”At no point were we notified of any change, or of our bench’s removal.

"LCCC has upheld our complaint regarding the removal of our father’s memorial bench and apologised for the distress caused.

"They have offered to provide a new steel bench and plaque at their expense, which we have accepted.

"While we disagree with the council’s assessment that the original bench was in disrepair, we are choosing to respectfully move forward.

"The council admitted a failure in procedure regarding the plaque, which was not retained as it should have been. Our family remains saddened by how this was handled, but is grateful for the resolution and recognition of our concerns.”

The emotive policy raised concern after council CEO David Burns warned in August that memorial benches not maintained will be “removed”.

However, families told the LDRS that they maintain their benches and claimed any damage to benches may have accidentally been caused by the council itself.

The LDRS asked the council if it had contacted the McIlroy family on the bench removal and if any internal investigation would be carried out on the causes of damage to benches.

A spokesperson said: “We cannot confirm when families were advised of the removal of any benches as records are limited in line with our retention and disposal policy.

"Where it is necessary to engage with a family regarding any matter relating to a memorial bench in the cemetery, we will always endeavour to do this, where they are known to us.

"Any damage potentially caused by us would be assessed and an outcome reached.”

The spokesperson added: ”The council has rules and regulations for its cemeteries and these were last updated and approved in September 2024. There are currently 136 memorial benches in Blaris cemetery.

"A decision was taken in 2015 to stop maintaining memorial benches and this responsibility rests with the family.

"In line with these regulations we have, on occasion, had to remove benches in a state of disrepair and unsafe to sit on.

"We retain any memorial plaque, where they are present, from a removed bench in our cemeteries’ office for collection by a loved one, but have no record of the number of benches removed.”