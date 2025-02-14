Lisburn Deaf Group takes home specialist accolade at annual Pride of Place awards
The group travelled to Monaghan Town where the organisation was presented with a special award within Pride of Place’s Inclusive Communities Category for its outstanding work.
South Eastern Trust Sensory Support Team Leader Deborah Brunty described the award as “a fantastic achievement and recognition of the hard work and dedication of all involved with the Lisburn Deaf Group.”
She continued: “This Group meets on a monthly basis and strives to address the many challenges faced by those within the deaf community, including barriers to communication and access to Health and Social Care Services.
"This group provides invaluable support for those within the Deaf Community, assisting to break down barriers, promoting inclusion and tackling inequality.
"I want to wish many congratulations to the Lisburn Deaf Group, a very well deserving recipient.”