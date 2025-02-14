Lisburn Deaf Group takes home specialist accolade at annual Pride of Place awards

South Eastern Trust’s Lisburn Deaf Group was recently honoured at the prestigious Pride of Place community awards at a gala ceremony in Monaghan following a nomination by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The group travelled to Monaghan Town where the organisation was presented with a special award within Pride of Place’s Inclusive Communities Category for its outstanding work.

South Eastern Trust Sensory Support Team Leader Deborah Brunty described the award as “a fantastic achievement and recognition of the hard work and dedication of all involved with the Lisburn Deaf Group.”

Left to right, Alderman Hazel Legge, Vice-Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee, Peer Support Worker Mary Kyle, The Right Worshipful, the Mayor, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, Hugh Morgan and Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee. Pic credit: SEHSCT

She continued: “This Group meets on a monthly basis and strives to address the many challenges faced by those within the deaf community, including barriers to communication and access to Health and Social Care Services.

"This group provides invaluable support for those within the Deaf Community, assisting to break down barriers, promoting inclusion and tackling inequality.

"I want to wish many congratulations to the Lisburn Deaf Group, a very well deserving recipient.”

