MLAs meet hearing health experts able to help the NHS cut waiting lists

LAGAN Valley MLAs Emma Little-Pengelly and Paul Givan have visited Specsavers Lisburn to hear about how high street hearing health experts can help the NHS cut waiting lists.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor Alderman Allan Ewart MBE also joined the visit, hosted by store directors Leanne Lindsay and Natalie Latham and Specsavers audiology director Paul Clarke.

The visit was arranged after a Stormont event last year where Specsavers shared findings that 310,000 people in Northern Ireland live with hearing loss, while more than 20,000 patients are on NHS audiology waiting lists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA commented: “Access to timely, effective hearing care is essential.

Lucy Corscaden from Specsavers Lisburn, audiology director Paul Clarke, Lisburn store directors Natalie Latham and Leanne Lindsay, Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, Paul Givan MLA, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE and Pamela Woods from Specsavers Lisburn. Pic credit: Specsavers

"Many people in Lagan Valley and across Northern Ireland are waiting for audiology treatment.

"Listening to our local experts has highlighted how expanding community-based audiology services could ensure more people get the help they need without having to endure long delays.

‘It was great to visit this thriving business, right here in the heart of Lisburn, serving the community for over 20 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Clarke, Audiology Director at Specsavers highlighted: "Specsavers is dedicated to improving access to hearing services in Northern Ireland.

"With the pressure on the health system growing, it is essential that we expand the role of community audiology to reduce waiting times and prevent the worsening of hearing-related health issues.

‘We are grateful to our local MLAs at Lagan Valley and Alderman Ewart for taking the time to meet with us. We hope that these continued discussions will lead to meaningful change in the way hearing care is delivered across Northern Ireland.”