South Eastern Trust shares the love of volunteering this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine's Day, the Volunteer Services Team in the South Eastern Trust is sharing its message: "Love Volunteering!"

Volunteers play a vital role in supporting patients, visitors and staff and their dedication makes a meaningful difference in the hospital environment.

Retired Broadcast Journalist, Keith Burnside has come full circle in his journey with the Ulster Hospital.

Keith began his career volunteering as a hospital radio presenter and decades later, he has returned as a Meeter and Greeter, helping patients and visitors navigate the hospital. Two years on, his passion for volunteering remains as strong as ever.

Maya Dhokia and Keith Burnside share their love of volunteering at the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Speaking about his role, Keith said: "I am part of a very large team of volunteers, and we each bring our own individuality to volunteering.

"I am based in the main reception and in the Emergency Department and I love the job satisfaction and sense of achievement. It is all about helping less able people.

"I just love volunteering in the hospital, it is the crème de la crème. The staff are lovely to work with. They are under stress and pressure, but we are here to help alleviate that, guide people to where they need to go and help them on their way to getting better."

Volunteering within the South Eastern Trust is open to all ages and for 17-year-old Maya Dhokia from Dundonald, it has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

As a Meeter and Greeter at the Ulster Hospital for the past year and a half, Maya recently completed her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award, where volunteering played a key role.

Maya shared: "I love volunteering because it allows me to chat to people and put a smile on their faces throughout the day. Whether it's a two-minute or five-minute interaction, I really enjoy talking to different people.

"During my volunteering experience, I have had such a great time learning from so many different people and hearing about their journeys. It really boosts your confidence in talking to people.

"I look forward to coming to the hospital every week because there is always something to do.

"If you are thinking about volunteering, definitely give it a go, you will really enjoy it.”

Volunteer Services Manager Sonya Duffy commented: "Across the Trust we have a range of volunteering roles including a Meeter & Greeter Service which aids patients and visitors to find their way to the correct facility or department within a Trust site; activity volunteers who assist service users to try new recreational activities, to encourage their confidence and improve their knowledge and skills; volunteer drivers who transport cardiac monitors to speed up the process of cardiac investigations; and ward volunteers who spend time befriending patients to ease their hospital stay.

"Our Volunteers vary in age from 16 to 85+ years. They come from different backgrounds, some are students, some have jobs, some are retired and some suffer from ill health themselves or care for a family member, but they don't let their busy lives stop them from volunteering to help others.

"They are kind, caring and committed to making a positive difference to the lives of our patients and clients."

If you would love to volunteer, contact the team at [email protected] or call (028) 9056 4817 to find out more.