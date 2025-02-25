Lisburn family express concern following confusion over access to defibrillator during emergency

A Lisburn family is urging people to find out how to use a defibrillator and for ‘guardians’ of the life saving device to make sure it is kept up to date following confusion during a recent medical emergency.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of a man who collapsed in Tonagh have said valuable minutes were lost in trying to identify and access a nearby defibrillator, minutes which could have meant the difference between life and death.

Thankfully on this occasion the man recovered but unless people know the process of how to access a defibrillator and those responsible keep them up to date and registered, the consequences could be fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler said this is not the first time that people have struggled to access the equipment.

People are being urged to ensure they know how to access a defibrillator following confusion when a local man collapsed in Lisburn. Pic credit: Pixabay

“This is the second time in a short period that constituents of mine have had some form of difficulty accessing a defibrillator in Lagan Valley,” said Mr Butler.

“On the first occasion the defibrillator was flat and had no charge at all, this time barriers to accessing the defibrillator could have led to a poorer outcome.

“It is vital that as we see greater availability of these life saving devices, that the system of maintenance and availability is linear, easy to understand and vitally that when my constituents need them that they work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service echoed Mr Butler’s words, urging those responsible for community defibrillators to ensure they are maintained and registered correctly, and that everyone knows how to access their nearest machine.

He said: “Each year in Northern Ireland, there are approximately 1400 incidents of Cardiac Arrest outside of the hospital environment. These happen in public places and in private residences. Unfortunately, less than 10% of patients who suffer Cardiac Arrest, out of hospital, survive.

"Immediate treatment is essential, including CPR and Defibrillation. 999 must be called immediately, and the caller, while the ambulance is on route, will be given instructions on CPR and advised of the location of the nearest defibrillator.

"Statistics show that early CPR and early defibrillation literally make the difference between life and death, but it does take someone, just like you, to begin the process. For every minute of delay, the chances of survival drop by 10%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These publicly accessible defibrillators are fully automated and will tell you what to do once you switch it on.

"You cannot do any harm and we would encourage you, should anyone - relative, friend, neighbour or, indeed even a stranger – collapse in front of you to step forward, remembering that help in the form of our ambulance crews is on its way and will be with you shortly.

"There are now more than 3700 defibrillators registered across the province, which has greatly increased the chances of survival for patients in Cardiac Arrest.

"It is important that all defibrillators are registered with The Circuit to enable Ambulance Control staff to provide accurate information as to the location of the nearest available device.

"If it isn’t registered, it is not visible to our Control Staff and vital time can be lost. If you have the responsibility of maintaining one, please check today that it is registered.”