Lisburn physio team are building strength from the inside out during ‘Bone and Joint Week’

The Physiotherapy team in Lisburn’s Primary and Community Care Centre (LPCCC) was delighted to shine the spotlight on the importance of bone and joint health and how important it is to manage it.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team also shared some vital information about the services they provide to help local people to prioritise their bone and joint health.

Specialist Physiotherapist Ryan Getty explained: “Our bones and joints make it possible for us to move, stay active and live life on our terms. “These structures work together to support our everyday and often when they are working well we take them for granted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team discussed how important the role of Physiotherapists are in helping people of all ages recover from injuries, manage musculoskeletal conditions and sustain their independence and mobility.

Lisburn Primary Community Care Centre Physiotherapist team. Pic credit: SEHSCT

The staff in Lisburn also stressed the need of early intervention ad education in keeping people active and pain free.

Ryan explained: “We assess how the body moves, identify any areas that may need attention and create personalised, individualised programmes to improve strength flexibility and mobility.

"Keeping out bone and joint healthy is key for staying independent and enjoying the things that we love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants of the pain management class, ran by Kerri Sloan (Advanced Practitioner Physiotherapist). Pic credit: SEHSCT

Specialist therapist with the Lisburn physiotherapy team, Lauren Black added: “Physiotherapy offers practical evidence based support and place a strong focus on education, helping people understand their bodies and feel confident in managing their own health.

“Bone and joint health matters at any age and we physiotherapists are here to keep people moving confidently now and into the future.”