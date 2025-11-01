Lisburn physio team are building strength from the inside out during ‘Bone and Joint Week’
The team also shared some vital information about the services they provide to help local people to prioritise their bone and joint health.
Specialist Physiotherapist Ryan Getty explained: “Our bones and joints make it possible for us to move, stay active and live life on our terms. “These structures work together to support our everyday and often when they are working well we take them for granted.”
The team discussed how important the role of Physiotherapists are in helping people of all ages recover from injuries, manage musculoskeletal conditions and sustain their independence and mobility.
The staff in Lisburn also stressed the need of early intervention ad education in keeping people active and pain free.
Ryan explained: “We assess how the body moves, identify any areas that may need attention and create personalised, individualised programmes to improve strength flexibility and mobility.
"Keeping out bone and joint healthy is key for staying independent and enjoying the things that we love.”
Specialist therapist with the Lisburn physiotherapy team, Lauren Black added: “Physiotherapy offers practical evidence based support and place a strong focus on education, helping people understand their bodies and feel confident in managing their own health.
“Bone and joint health matters at any age and we physiotherapists are here to keep people moving confidently now and into the future.”