Lisburn woman shares her health journey as she becomes the face of charity’s breast cancer awareness campaign

Lisburn woman Cara Fenton has become the face of Cancer Focus NI’s breast cancer awareness campaign.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cara was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2024 at just 33 years old and is using her story and socials to share important messaging around breast cancer.

"I was in the bath, washing under my left arm, when I felt something,” Cara explained. “I asked for my partner to check it too, and he agreed there was a lump. It felt like a bouncy ball, and it moved when I touched it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was referred to the Ulster Hospital by my GP, and when I attended my appointment for an ultrasound and biopsy five weeks later, the consultant was confident the lump was benign, and it was nothing to worry about."

Lisburn woman Cara Fenton has shared her experience with breast cancer as part of Cancer Focus NI's breast cancer awareness campaign. Pic credit: Cancer Focus NI

Life went on for Cara until she received the devastating news from the doctor.

"One month after I found the lump, I discovered I was pregnant,” she continued. “We were absolutely delighted but I hadn’t received my results from the biopsy.

"I still wasn’t worried, but I decided to chase them up for peace of mind. I called the hospital, and after a few hours they told me I needed to come back to the hospital in two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was in the waiting room with my mum, and when I was called by a cancer nurse, I knew something was wrong. The consultant came in and sat beside me, holding my hand.

Lisburn woman Cara Fenton has been sharing her breast cancer journey on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/_mybreastcancerjourney_at33/. Pic credit: Cancer Focus NI

"When I heard the words ‘breast cancer’ all I could think of was my daughter and unborn baby. I was shattered. I am a healthy woman in my early thirties, why is this happening to me?

"I was diagnosed with grade 3 triple negative breast cancer. I told the consultant I was pregnant, and I was referred for an early scan.

"I thought that it wasn’t possible to receive any more devastating news, but on August 19, despite no signs of miscarriage, we learned we had lost the baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hearing those words ‘no heartbeat’ was so painful. I was already trying to deal with a cancer diagnosis and now I was navigating the loss of my baby. I tried to focus on what I could control and remember how lucky I was to have my daughter, Sienna.”

Cara finished her cancer treatment in March 2025 and turned to Cancer Focus NI for support. Pic credit: Cancer Focus NI

Cara quickly had surgery and soon after began chemotherapy and radiotherapy,

"Three weeks after my diagnosis, I had my surgery to remove the lump and before starting chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the most important thing to me was to get my eggs frozen,” she explained.

"Throughout my whole cancer journey, I was so worried about the effect all the treatment would have on my fertility. I was only 33 and I wanted to make sure I had options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started my first round of chemo on October 30. I think there is a perception that you will look thin and frail when you’re going through treatment, but along with the hair loss, losing my eyebrows and eyelashes, which I already found really tough, I had gained two stone which was really difficult to deal with, especially after having already put in the hard work to lose weight after my pregnancy with Sienna. It was like losing my identity all over again.”

Now that her treatment is finished Cara is looking to the future.

"My final treatment was in March 2025 and now I want to focus on me,” she continued. “Eating better, moving my body and avoiding stress.

"My breast cancer diagnosis really opened my eyes; everything can change in an instant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Life is precious. I am still so young, and I want to travel to new places, or run that 10K, I even have a marathon on my bucket list. I still can’t wait to expand my family and have a little sister or brother for Sienna, but for now it’s appreciating everything I already have.”

When Cara finished her treatment she reached out to Cancer Focus NI for support.

"I finished treatment in March 2025, and by April I was able to attend their breast cancer retreat and get some much needed support from a trained counsellor, and group support from other women who were also trying to make sense of their own breast cancer diagnosis,” Cara continued.

"It was such a relief to be surrounded by women who just ‘got it’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fear of reoccurrence is always on your mind, but knowing that I have a group of women who know exactly what I am going through are only a message or call away, or I can get in touch with Cancer Focus NI to ease my worries, or give me advice, is invaluable.

"I don’t know what I would have done without Cancer Focus NI.”

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s mission is to support local people on their cancer journey and this October they encourage local people to Go Pink to support the 1 in 8 local women who will be dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis.

The charity’s highly in demand breast cancer services include counselling, family support, bra and swimwear fitting, and specialist support groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To host your own Go Pink Fundraiser, visit cancerfocusni.org, email [email protected] or call 028 9066 3281.

It was important for Cara to support the charity that had supported her so she decided to share her cancer journey and highlight the charity’s breast cancer awareness campaign.

"Every week another 30 women are told they have breast cancer in Northern Ireland,” Cara explained. “Until you hear the words ‘you have cancer’ you don’t fully understand the kind of support you’ll need and how traumatic the experience is.

“Every breast cancer journey is different, and every woman will need access to different services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel lucky to know I can pick up the phone and call Cancer Focus NI to support me with whatever I am needing in that moment.

Whether that’s counselling or exploring my feelings with other survivors. I know I am not alone."