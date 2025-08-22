Lisburn women bare all for breast cancer awareness with 2026 charity calendar

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 13:58 BST
A fearless group of women from Allyson Hines Health & Fitness , have taken fundraising to bold new heights by creating a 2026 calendar in aid of Pretty n Pink, Northern Ireland’s only locally based breast cancer charity.

The women, who train together in Connected Fitness, Lisburn under personal trainer and wellness coach Allyson Hines, have spent the past year raising funds to support the charity.

Their decision to “practically bare all” for the calendar reflects both their adventurous spirit and determination to raise awareness of breast cancer, while providing vital financial support.

A group of ladies from Lisburn are baring all in a new calendar to raise funds for breast cancer charity Pretty n Pink. Pic credit: Allyson Hinesplaceholder image
A group of ladies from Lisburn are baring all in a new calendar to raise funds for breast cancer charity Pretty n Pink. Pic credit: Allyson Hines

The calendar will be launched on Sunday October 12, 1pm – 2pm, at Linhol Beauty, Lisburn, where supporters can meet the ladies and purchase copies on the day.

Allyson said: “This group of incredible women have truly stepped outside their comfort zones to make a difference.

"The calendar is a celebration of strength, friendship and courage, and we hope it inspires people to support this important cause.”

